Ald. Andre Vasquez Faces 2 Challengers As He Seeks A 2nd Term Representing Lincoln Square

LINCOLN SQUARE — An attorney and a business owner hope to deny Ald. Andre Vasquez’s reelection bid in the 40th Ward. Attorney Christian Blume and small business owner Jane Lucius are making their first bids for the City Council seat. A third challenger, Eddien Enrique Gonzalez, was disqualified in December after he did not appear for hearings challenging his candidacy, according to the city’s elections board.
Ald. Walter Burnett Is Unopposed For 8th Term And Poised To Become City Council’s Elder Statesman

DOWNTOWN — Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) isn’t going anywhere anytime soon — and he has big plans for the ward he’s led for nearly 30 years. Burnett is not facing an election challenger for the first time since 2007, guaranteeing him an eighth City Council term after February’s election. First elected in 1995, Burnett overwhelmingly won reelection bids in 2011, 2015 and 2019.
Plans For The Controversial Near South Side High School Are Underway. Here’s What You Need To Know

NEAR SOUTH SIDE — Chicago Public Schools is going full steam ahead with its controversial move to build a $150 million open-enrollment school on the the Near South Side. District officials unveiled more details about the plan Thursday at the first in a series of virtual community meetings, explaining how plans for the school will take shape over the next few months.
Dovetail Brewery Tours Are Back After 3-Year Hiatus

RAVENSWOOD — Dovetail Brewery is bringing back its monthly brewery tours after putting them on hold during the pandemic. The first tour starts noon Saturday at the brewery’s taproom, 1800 W. Belle Plaine Ave. The 90-minute tours will continue every third Saturday of the month. The tours are...
