3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
Downtown restaurant to be replaced by new concept
A Downtown Columbus eatery is closing, but its replacement is already in the wings. Earlier today, Lola’s Kitchen + Bar posted a statement to its social media pages announcing that it plans to close its doors and allow a new concept to take over the storefront at 201 S. High St.
614now.com
After closing its only Columbus location in 2019, this popular restaurant has officially reopened
When Kona Grill closed the doors of its sole Columbus location in 2019, we thought this was the last of the popular restaurant chain. After confirming its return late last year, the eatery is once again open for business in Columbus. In an interesting move, Kona Grill took over the original restaurant space it operated in Columbus before closing in 2019. This eatery is located at 4087 New Bond St.
614now.com
Jackie O’s shares target opening date for massive new downtown taproom, kitchen
Nearly a year ago, the Athens-based brewery Jackie O’s began construction on a massive new upgrade to its Columbus taproom that will more than double its current square footage, in addition to adding a patio, on-site kitchen, retail store and a second-floor event space. And just after that year...
614now.com
After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business
Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
McDonald’s offering free McNuggets to celebrate menu item’s 40th year
To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets.
614now.com
Popular Easton eatery closes “for the foreseeable future” after kitchen fire
Easton-area diners aiming to get their fix from Black Box Fix will have to wait. According to a statement posted to the restaurant’s social media pages, Black Box Fix will remain closed indefinitely until repairs following a fire yesterday can be completed. “Due to a kitchen fire today our...
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio
A fast-growing local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the growing local restaurant chain El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Zack Schulman
June 18, 2022 | What began as a “right swipe” on the dating app Hinge resulted in the commencement of an exquisite, breathtaking celebration of love between Hannah (Leeman) and Zack Schulman. The pair matched in the summer of 2018, chatting virtually for months before meeting for the...
10.5-acre adventure park to be built in Westerville
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more. City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, […]
WSYX ABC6
Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
NBC4 Columbus
City Barbeque is open again near Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — City Barbeque is back in the Reynoldsburg area. The Central Ohio-based restaurant chain is open again at 5979 E. Main St., in a brand-new building. The previous building was one of the company’s oldest restaurants, having opened in 2002. That structure was demolished...
Look inside: $1.5 million historic home near Victorian Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus home dating to 1895 is on the market for $1.5 million, complete with a third-floor retreat, stained-glass windows, and a balcony with north skyline views. Located at 338 W. 7th Ave., this property is steps away from Ohio State University, Stauf’s Coffee, and minutes from downtown Columbus and the […]
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
myfox28columbus.com
Celebrity guests announced for Spring Home & Garden Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Home & Garden Show is coming back to the Ohio Expo Center from Feb. 18-26, and it's got a few special presenters!. On the first two days of the event, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" will have special presentations.
NBC4 Columbus
North Market Downtown’s surface parking lot closes for good
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The surface lot at the Columbus dining and shopping destination is officially closed as of Thursday. Work on the Merchant Building, the project previously known as the North Market Tower, now is shifting to the lot where it will be built. Utility work...
crawfordcountynow.com
First Ohio State Fair Concert announced
COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
WHIZ
Former Bishop Rosecrans High School Friends Reconnect After 40 Years!
Zanesville, OH- Two former students of Bishop Rosecrans High School reconnect after forty years!. Kathy Ritchey and MJ Lewis lost touch over the years but found each other in a unique way, by walking. Turns out they were in the same Facebook group, Start Today, which is a part of the Today Show. They were even called to New York to be interviewed on The Today Show to discuss how this all took place. The group means more than just walking for them.
tippnews.com
Planning a Wedding? Here are 6 Unique Wedding Venues in Miami County!
One of the most important decisions you will make when planning your wedding is choosing the perfect venue. From rustic barns to grand ballrooms, there are so many different wedding venues to choose from in Miami County. But with all the options, how do you know which is right for you?
