COVID cases, hospitalizations remain low in Nebraska, but boosters urged

Idaho Attorney General wants FDA to reverse decision on abortion pills
Originally published Jan. 17 on KTVB.COM. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, along with chief legal officers from 21 other states, penned a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the decision to make abortion pills more accessible. “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to...
Two Cases of New Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea Strain Reported in Massachusetts
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Two cases of a new strain of gonorrhea reported in Massachusetts were at least partly resistant to several antibiotics, state officials announced Thursday. "The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH [Department of Health], the CDC,...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nebraska history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Georgia using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska
The 1948-49 blizzard left over 75,000 people marooned and close to 34,000 miles of roads impassable. See photos of how Nebraska weathered the storm. Originally published on journalstar.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in California using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana prosecutors honor LaPorte County state lawmaker
Directors of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council recently selected Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, for a 2022 Legislative Excellence Award. The annual award, presented to four Indiana lawmakers, recognizes legislative accomplishments aimed at improving public safety across the Hoosier State. Bohacek was honored for helping win approval of House Enrolled...
Coalition backs bills to expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies
Saying "there should not be a wait to participate," Nebraskans gathered in the Capitol on Friday to support felons getting their voting rights back more quickly. Representatives of the newly formed Voting Rights Restoration Coalition backed two legislative proposals that would expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies. The...
To the People of House District 68
Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County. Welcome to the first edition of my 2023 From Dome to Home legislative update! Through it, I will try to provide a look at what happened in the Iowa House. Hopefully, it provides you with some insight into the legislative process and a look at my experience serving as your state representative.
Pillen backs flat income tax rate, immediate end to Social Security taxes in Nebraska
Nebraskans would pay income taxes at a flat 3.99% rate and taxes on Social Security benefits would be eliminated immediately under a legislative package unveiled Wednesday by Gov. Jim Pillen. The proposals also include an end to property tax support for community colleges, changes in how farm and ranch land...
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Utah
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alaska's job count increases
(The Center Square) - Alaska had 6,400 more available jobs in December 2022 compared to November 2022, according to the latest numbers from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The state's job count was 4,900 less than December 2019's numbers, according to the DOLWD. The state's unemployment rate...
Idaho lawmaker seeks to prohibit state agencies from supporting nongovernment events
BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is hoping to stop state government agencies from supporting any nongovernment events, unless given permission by the governor. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning unanimously voted to introduce the proposed legislation. Monks told the Idaho Press that the recent Boise Pride...
Photos: Head west on I-80 in Nebraska, and this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney. Originally published on journalstar.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued
(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
Walmart expands associate-to-driver program
The expansion of a development program will allow more Walmart workers to advance their careers. Through the associate-to-driver program, Walmart is expanding its private fleet development program launched last year to include associates in stores, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices within a 50-mile radius of a participating transportation office.
Louisiana lawmakers approve $22.1M in education spending from 1999 tobacco settlement
(The Center Square) — Louisiana lawmakers on Thursday approved $22.1 million in education spending from the Education Excellence Fund, a component of the Millennium Trust tied to a 1999 tobacco settlement. State education officials on Thursday presented a list of Education Excellence Fund grants to the House Education Committee,...
‘Harrisburg is broken’ says House speaker; asks residents to fix it
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi said Friday that, despite serving as a state representative since 2012, he’s just now learned “Harrisburg is broken.”. And he wants residents to help him fix it. “As a rank-and-file member of the House for 10 years, I...
Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich to run against David Argall for state Senate seat
Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for a Pennsylvania state Senate seat. Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich will be running against state Sen. David Argall for the chance to represent District 29. The district covers Carbon and Schuylkill counties, and parts of Luzerne County. He...
Idaho Rep. says 'no' to input from constituents under 18
Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and the head of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, set up ground rules for presentations and testimony for 2023, invoking an age limit. Constituents under the age of 18 will not be allowed to present any testimony to his committee during the 2023 Idaho legislative session, unless he, as the committee chair, “invites” it.
