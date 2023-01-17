ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tablao Flamenco to Light Up the TPAC Stage with Three Soulful Performances

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421eHA_0kHWdFhI00

Tickets on sale now!

Award-winning artists from around the world take the stage for three soulful performances of Tablao Flamenco at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Johnson Theater April 20-22. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, atTPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. TPAC encourages patrons to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Tablao Flamenco brings a fresh approach to a night of flamenco, transforming the theatre into an intimate nightclub like those found in Andalusia, Spain. The audience will experience an evening of dynamic performance, improvisation and passionate music delivered by a cast of the most sought-after and award-winning flamenco artists in the U.S. and Europe.

“Flamenco is raw emotion through movement and sound, given form by the pulse of the guitar strings, the wail of a voice and the rhythm of the dance. The sounds of Sephardic, Gypsy and Arab traditions are entwined in the history of Spain,” says Artistic Director Leah Keith. “Flamenco is a vehicle to express the wide range of emotions inherent in the human experience, from joy to pain, from love to loss and everything in between. Every night is different because every day is different.”

Tablao Flamenco was co-created and produced by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Rhythm of the Arts.

For more information, visit rhythmofthearts.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Tablao Flamenco

April 20-22, 2023

TPAC’s Johnson Theater

505 Deaderick St.

Tickets:

615-782-4040

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Institutional partners include HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Amazon, and Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.

For event-specific policies, visit TPAC.ORG/ShowUpdates. For complete entry policy and health protocols, visit TPAC.ORG/PatronHealth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

Centennial Art Center Awakens Winter With an Expressive Exhibit

Centennial Art Center enlivens winter with a collection of works by the Nashville Calligraphers Guild (NCG), abstract paintings by Sandy Spain, and inventive ceramic art by Larry and Tracey Rogers. A gallery opening will be held February 3, 2023, 5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Centennial Art Center; this exhibit will capture the viewer’s imagination and immerse visitors in a world of scripted words and inviting colors.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

What’s Next for Exit/In in 2023?

The iconic Nashville music venue Exit/In closed in November 2022 after over 50 years but will reopen this spring and has released its first slate of music shows. The property was purchased by AJ Capital Partners in the summer of 2022. Located at what is often called Rock Block on Elliston Place in Nashville, the venue was previously operated by Chris and Telisha Cobb for the past 18 years.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit

Exhibit Highlights Nashville’s Pioneering and Influential R&B History. The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has unveiled its newest online exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues, 1945-1970, which is available to access for free on the museum’s website. The multimedia exhibit explores the significant story of Nashville’s vibrant and pioneering R&B scene and its important role in helping the city to become a world-renowned music center.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week-January 16, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 16 -January 22, 2023. 1Twilight Train. Thursday, January 19, 7:30 pm. 3rd...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

2023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead!. Ascend Amphitheater is located at 310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201. It is an open-air event venue located on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

CMT Reveals the Next Women of Country 2023

CMT has revealed 16 new artists named to its “CMT NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY” franchise, kicking off a special 10 year anniversary celebration of CMT’s storied program and long-running effort to support and promote developing female talent. This year’s group of participants marks the largest class in NWOC program history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Country Music Singer, Actress Jana Kramer Selling Middle Tennessee Home

The Williamson County home of Jana Kramer and former husband Mike Caussin is on the market, reports Taste of Country. The custom built home has five bedrooms, five and half bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet. Kramer and Caussin moved from Los Angeles to the area in 2019. This was a new build home that features a pool and an outdoor fireplace. Listed at $2.599 million, Nick Woodard of Benchmark Realty holds the listing for the home.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

TDOT Releases Finalized Broadway Bridge Design

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finalized the design and renderings for the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville. New renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge show the accommodations made for all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront. The project also gives new life to State Route 1, which has connected Tennessee for more than a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Register Today for the 42nd Annual Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture

On Friday, February 10, 2023, join Tennessee State University’s College of Liberal Arts and the Metropolitan Historical Commission for the 42nd Annual Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture (NCAAHC), a dynamic celebration of the contributions of African Americans to Nashville and Tennessee history. For over forty years, this award-winning conference has brought together historians, students, educators, community leaders, and others interested in African American history and culture.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Billy Jeffery Diggs

Billy Jeffery Diggs, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on January 14, 2023 at his residence with family at his side. He was 45 years old. Born to Deborah Johnson Taylor and Jackie Wayne Diggs on February 14th, The day of Love. Jeffery also leaves behind his children Dustin, Nathan, Jacob...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Arrest Made in January 5 Shooting at 16th Avenue South and Broadway

The gunman suspected of shooting a woman in the early morning hours of January 5 at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway is now in custody in Memphis. Karl Terry, 30, was arrested at the request of the MNPD by Shelby County authorities today while attending a court proceeding. He will be returned to Nashville soon to face charges of aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon (Terry has multiple robbery-related convictions out of Chicago), kidnapping and vandalism.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy