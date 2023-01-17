Read full article on original website
Christian County Schools Receives Approval for Class 6A Reassignment in Football
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (January 20, 2023). The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control recently approved a Christian County Public Schools request for Christian County High School football to participate in Class 6A beginning the 2023 playing season. Christian County High School will be assigned to Class 6A, District 1 along with Daviess County, Henderson County, and McCracken County.
Christian County’s Dan Goble to be inducted to the KHSAA Hall of Fame
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will induct its Class of 2023 into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame presented by Roberts Insurance on Sunday, April 30, at the Central Bank Center Ballroom in Lexington. With the addition of this year’s 14-member class, the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame will surpass the half-century mark with 505 all-time members.
Five Christian Co. residents chosen to serve in Leadership West Kentucky
The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky, a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance was recently launched with 30 participants from throughout west Kentucky, including five from Christian County. According to a news release, those five are Martha Argotte, Ruth Lynch, Josh Ryan,...
CBB Friday News and Notes
WKU Hilltopper Basketball fell to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in overtime 85-74 on Thursday night. The two teams only outscored each other by two in either half, but Louisiana Tech used a second wind to shut WKU out of overtime. Five Straight Wins for the Lady Toppers. WKU women’s basketball...
Roland Beaird Jr
(Age 75) Funeral service will be Tuesday January 24th at 1pm at Bank Street AME in Russellville. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am till the service hour. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Scott Estes, Pennyrile Area Community Band director, dead at 51
Scott Estes, a former Christian County High School band director who was instrumental in the creation of the Pennyrile Area Community Band, has died at the age of 51. Estes was the director of the local band that organized in 2017 and he has also been a realtor in Hopkinsville the last several years, according to an obituary from King’s Funeral Home.
Albert “Bert” Finley Jr
(Age 66, of Hopkinsville and formerly of Daytona Beach, FL) Celebration of Life will be Saturday January 21st from 1pm to 5pm at the Hopkinsville Brewing Company. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
Lafayette continuing as incorporated town
Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
Driver seriously injured in Clarksville head-on collision
One person was severely injured in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road at the Outlaw Field Road intersection. It happened about 2:50 p.m. and Clarksville police say a driver who was extricated from their vehicle was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with serious injuries. Names of those...
Pilgrim's breaks ground on new hatchery in Mayfield
Pilgrim's broke ground on a new hatchery at their Mayfield facility on Wednesday. A hatchery at the site was destroyed by the December 2021 tornado. State Senator Richard Heath, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan were among those on hand for the ceremony. Quarles took to social...
The start of 2023 has us wondering where winter is
Winter has been hibernating this January. Yes, it was bitterly cold in late December last year, but that didn't last long. The start of this year has felt like a 'blow torch' with many days in the 50s and 60s. You probably haven't needed to lug the heavy winter jacket...
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
One killed, four injured in Guthrie explosion
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
Hendricks says more industries showing interest in local Spec. building
South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Executive Director Carter Hendricks is confident Hopkinsville’s Spec. building will be sold again this year after Elevate Doors and Windows had to back out. Hendricks says a couple potential suitors for the 100,000 square-feet facility in Industrial Park #2 have already looked at...
Man Killed In Oil Tanker Explosion Identified
The person killed in the oil tanker explosion in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky has been identified. He is 33 year old Brenton Elkins of Greenville. This happened on Monday morning on Highway 853. Elkins was found 100 feet from the oil tanker unresponsive with no pulse. A second person was taken...
Kenny Williams
(Age 47, of Trenton) Funeral service will be Friday January 20th at 2pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at the Todd County Funeral Home.
Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
