Albuquerque, NM

Click2Houston.com

Texas GOP launches radio attack ads against Republican state House speaker

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Republican Party of Texas launched a striking attack on one of its own this week, state House Speaker Dade Phelan, sparking a backlash from some Republicans in the chamber.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

New Texas foster care report shows both improvements and continued deficiencies

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Court monitors following a yearslong lawsuit against the state and the Department of Family and Protective Services released a fifth report Friday evening, tracking where the agency made progress and where it falls short.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

After 10 days, dozens of Texas prisoners remain on hunger strike protesting solitary confinement practices

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten days after Texas prisoners around the state began a hunger strike to protest the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices, dozens of men are still refusing food, and some are reportedly losing pounds of weight a day.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

After Uvalde massacre, state lawmaker eyeing how schools address truancy

The Robb Elementary School shooter had hundreds of unexcused absences, and a House investigative report noted it was unclear whether any attempts were made by the school district to find out what was happening in the teen’s life before he was involuntarily withdrawn. Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt Dist....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas continued a 14-month streak of record employment in December, according to a Friday report from the Texas Workforce Commission. And the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, the first time it fell below 4% since the forced business closures at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

State regulators approve controversial Texas electricity market reform

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Public Utility Commission voted Thursday to make a substantial change to the state’s electricity market in a controversial effort to get the whole system to be more reliable. The agency said it will let the Legislature review its plan before moving forward with putting it in place.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Sunshine is back today!

It’s going to be a chilly, but sunny day with highs in the 60s. Conditions will be breezy with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. We will have clear skies overnight which will help us cool down efficiently. Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s with a breeze from the northeast.
TEXAS STATE

