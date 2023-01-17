ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Comments / 1

Related
kptv.com

6-year-old child dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old child died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
SALEM, OR
kpic

State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries

A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KGW

Four show dogs returned to owners after stolen van was recovered

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four show dogs are reunited with their owners after the van they were being carried in was stolen from a parking lot on Hayden Island, police said. The dark blue Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van had been taken Saturday morning after it was briefly left running in the parking lot of a hotel on North Jantzen Drive.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Crash investigation blocks River Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are investigating a crash early Friday morning along Southeast River Road. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash near the Southeast 26th Court intersection. Officers said they were closing the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked...
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard in Columbia River near Cathlamet

CATHLAMET, Wash. — The Coast Guard was called out on Saturday morning to rescue a man in the Columbia River near Puget Island after his kayak capsized. The island is located south of Cathlamet, Washington in Wahkiakum County. That's about halfway between Longview and Astoria, Oregon. The U.S. Coast...
CATHLAMET, WA
kptv.com

Portland man suspected of murder over disabled parking space denied bail

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with the Nov. 23, 2022 death of 45-year-old Raja McCallister was denied bail on Thursday according to documents filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court. Teddy Wayne Hall, Sr. is suspected of shooting and killing McCallister during an argument about a disabled...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy