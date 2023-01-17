In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini. The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall.

