Virginia State

Comments / 15

Larry Sale
5d ago

will the millions of illegal immigrants welcomed by the liberal democrats exacerbate an already deplorable education system with this personal teacher woke agendas!

Betty
4d ago

How about addressing the way parents and children treat teachers or any of the staff? Parents taking up for disrespecting kids and school administrators taking their side. No support.

Faye Chisholm
5d ago

pay has nothing to do with students calling teacher/educators the N word. especially when they don't speak English well

WAVY News 10

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Push to limit prison and jail fees hits early obstacle in Virginia House

At an early-morning committee meeting Thursday, Virginia Del. Irene Shin, D-Loudoun, pulled out packages of Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids and Hot Tamales and put them in a pile on the podium in front of her. “Are you trying to bribe us?” a committee member asked jokingly.
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Stimulus Payments to Arrive in Virginia in February

$500 in stimulus payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia in February. The payments will be under Virginia’s Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. In the city of Alexandria in Virginia, 170 residents were selected and notified in December 2022 to receive $500 in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Youngkin outlines more concerns about nixed Ford plant talks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is laying out additional concerns that he says prompted his decision to end an apparent effort by the state to land a large electric vehicle battery plant. Youngkin’s action on the joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese company has...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Daily South

Virginia Uber Driver Plans To Use Lottery Winnings To Feed Homeless

In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini. The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wypr.org

Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month

Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
MARYLAND STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police need your help solving a fatal hit-and-run, with a Tuesday morning news conference (streamed atop this story). Police are looking for the person who hit and killed Aaron Collins in September. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022 on Route...
VIRGINIA STATE

