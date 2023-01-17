ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdowne, MD

NBC Washington

Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel

The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
LAUREL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

15-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Baltimore City Police, a 15-year-old boy was shot in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Kingsley Street at about 6:40 p.m. on January 18 to investigate reports of a shooting. Police say the boy was shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late yesterday afternoon and left one man dead. Police arrived at the 1700 Block of West Lexington Street shortly before 6 pm to investigate the shooting report. When officers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and died shortly after. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

17-year-old car thief sniffed out of woods by police K-9

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 17-year-old car thief trying to elude police in Glen Burnie was later found hiding in the woods, sniffed out by a police K-9. On Tuesday, at around 3 am police tried to stop a speeding vehicle in the area of Dorsey Road and Central Avenue. Chasing officers gave up pursuit due to the reckless nature of the fleeing suspect but were tipped off minutes later about a collision involving the vehicle in the area of 8th Avenue and Mae Wagner Lane. The teen car thief fled the crash scene on foot. “Officers learned that the The post 17-year-old car thief sniffed out of woods by police K-9 appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man, 18, charged with murder in death of his 8-year-old brother in west Baltimore

An 18-year-old Baltimore man was charged with murder in the death of his 8-year-old brother. According to police charging documents obtained by 11 News, Dylan King attended Matthew A. Henson Elementary School, from which he lived just a couple of blocks away at a house on Presbury Street, where he was shot in his back, head and shoulders on Dec. 30, 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Bullets Tear Through Multiple Homes While Severn Residents Sleep

Severn residents had a close call after their home was riddled with bullets, including one that went through the living room television, authorities say,. Police responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Montreal Road after the residents noticed a bullet lodged in their television the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
SEVERN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide

ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
ESSEX, MD
Shore News Network

18-year-old arrested for murdering 8-year-old little brother Dylan King

BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old man who shot and killed his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun threatened to shoot himself when police arrived at their Presbury Street home on December 30th. Police were able to talk 18-year-old Devin Wilson out of taking his own life and placed him under arrest after officers found his 8-year-old brother dead in another room. On December 30th, Wilson’s mother charged her son to watch his four younger siblings, 2 to 8. At one point, Devin called his mother to return home, telling his mother her son Dylan had been shot. Dylan was taken to The post 18-year-old arrested for murdering 8-year-old little brother Dylan King appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating drive-by shooting at Arundel Mills Circle

HANOVER, MD – A drive-by shooting incident was reported at the Arundel Mills Circle on Wednesday. According to police, at around 1:20 am, Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover. “A witness heard shots coming from a dark-colored sedan on Arundel Way,” police said. “The vehicle made a U-turn and turned right onto Arundel Mills Boulevard when she saw and heard more gunshots coming from the same vehicle driving toward Route 295.” “ There were no injuries reported during the shooting. Western District detectives The post Police investigating drive-by shooting at Arundel Mills Circle appeared first on Shore News Network.
HANOVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect arrested after man seriously injured in shooting near Dundalk park

DUNDALK -- Baltimore County police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that seriously injured a man on Monday evening in Dundalk.The shooting happened on Shipping Place near Market Place around 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.The victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Tuesday he is expected to survive.At one point, Veterans Park was completely roped off with crime scene tape. No arrests have been made. A man who was walking his service dog at the time of the shooting said the gunman fired off several rounds. "Pop, pop, pop," described Dundalk resident Terry Hubble. "One guy was shooting. The other guy was ducking and running towards him. I didn't know which way to go."The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.If you have information about this incident, contact police.
DUNDALK, MD
WBAL Radio

Man sentenced for having loaded gun within school zone

A man is sentenced for possessing a loaded firearm within a school zone in Baltimore City. Turrell Davis, 25, admitted to having a gun near Frederick Elementary School during a police chase more than two years ago. Prosecutors said Davis was suspected of drug activity, and when approached by police...
BALTIMORE, MD

