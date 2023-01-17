Read full article on original website
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
NBC Washington
Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel
The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
Police release video of suspects wanted for deadly stabbing
Baltimore Police have released a video searching for two suspects in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson.
WBAL Radio
Ivan Bates to personally lead prosecution of man accused of killing cellmate in October
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates will play a role in a highly publicized murder case. Gordon Staron is charged in the October killing in Baltimore's Central Booking of Javarick Gantt, who was deaf. Bates is going to court to prosecute this case personally. Staron was already facing murder charges...
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Baltimore City Police, a 15-year-old boy was shot in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Kingsley Street at about 6:40 p.m. on January 18 to investigate reports of a shooting. Police say the boy was shot...
30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late yesterday afternoon and left one man dead. Police arrived at the 1700 Block of West Lexington Street shortly before 6 pm to investigate the shooting report. When officers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and died shortly after. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old car thief sniffed out of woods by police K-9
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 17-year-old car thief trying to elude police in Glen Burnie was later found hiding in the woods, sniffed out by a police K-9. On Tuesday, at around 3 am police tried to stop a speeding vehicle in the area of Dorsey Road and Central Avenue. Chasing officers gave up pursuit due to the reckless nature of the fleeing suspect but were tipped off minutes later about a collision involving the vehicle in the area of 8th Avenue and Mae Wagner Lane. The teen car thief fled the crash scene on foot. “Officers learned that the The post 17-year-old car thief sniffed out of woods by police K-9 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Man, 18, charged with murder in death of his 8-year-old brother in west Baltimore
An 18-year-old Baltimore man was charged with murder in the death of his 8-year-old brother. According to police charging documents obtained by 11 News, Dylan King attended Matthew A. Henson Elementary School, from which he lived just a couple of blocks away at a house on Presbury Street, where he was shot in his back, head and shoulders on Dec. 30, 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
2 teen boys taken to hospital after northeast Baltimore double shooting Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two 16-year-old boys were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Moores Run Park neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Tuesday evening. At about 5:54 p.m., police officers were sent to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, said the department.
Bullets Tear Through Multiple Homes While Severn Residents Sleep
Severn residents had a close call after their home was riddled with bullets, including one that went through the living room television, authorities say,. Police responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Montreal Road after the residents noticed a bullet lodged in their television the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police seek help identifying people in connection with West Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for help identifying two people walking away from the scene of a homicide in West Baltimore yesterday. The homicide took place at 1:35 on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Dashawn Anderson was stabbed in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He died...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide
ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
18-year-old arrested for murdering 8-year-old little brother Dylan King
BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old man who shot and killed his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun threatened to shoot himself when police arrived at their Presbury Street home on December 30th. Police were able to talk 18-year-old Devin Wilson out of taking his own life and placed him under arrest after officers found his 8-year-old brother dead in another room. On December 30th, Wilson’s mother charged her son to watch his four younger siblings, 2 to 8. At one point, Devin called his mother to return home, telling his mother her son Dylan had been shot. Dylan was taken to The post 18-year-old arrested for murdering 8-year-old little brother Dylan King appeared first on Shore News Network.
33-Year-Old Woman Killed In Prince George's Remembered For Cheerfulness, Kindness
A community is mourning the devastating loss of a 33-year-old mother who was stabbed to death in Laurel. Michelle Dudley was found tragically stabbed to death outside of a home in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Police...
Police investigating drive-by shooting at Arundel Mills Circle
HANOVER, MD – A drive-by shooting incident was reported at the Arundel Mills Circle on Wednesday. According to police, at around 1:20 am, Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover. “A witness heard shots coming from a dark-colored sedan on Arundel Way,” police said. “The vehicle made a U-turn and turned right onto Arundel Mills Boulevard when she saw and heard more gunshots coming from the same vehicle driving toward Route 295.” “ There were no injuries reported during the shooting. Western District detectives The post Police investigating drive-by shooting at Arundel Mills Circle appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested after man seriously injured in shooting near Dundalk park
DUNDALK -- Baltimore County police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that seriously injured a man on Monday evening in Dundalk.The shooting happened on Shipping Place near Market Place around 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.The victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Tuesday he is expected to survive.At one point, Veterans Park was completely roped off with crime scene tape. No arrests have been made. A man who was walking his service dog at the time of the shooting said the gunman fired off several rounds. "Pop, pop, pop," described Dundalk resident Terry Hubble. "One guy was shooting. The other guy was ducking and running towards him. I didn't know which way to go."The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.If you have information about this incident, contact police.
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old illegal immigrant MS-13 gang member arrested in Aberdeen homicide, say police
ABERDEEN, Md. (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy from El Salvador, who police say is also a member of MS-13, has been arrested in the killing of a woman in Harford County, according to the Aberdeen Police Department. 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton was killed in July 2022. She was found along...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify man killed along Edmondson Avenue on Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man shot and killed in west Baltimore over the weekend. 23-year-old Kwantez Henson was found shot in the head and neck in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers were initially called to the area for a Shot Spotter alert.
WBAL Radio
Man sentenced for having loaded gun within school zone
A man is sentenced for possessing a loaded firearm within a school zone in Baltimore City. Turrell Davis, 25, admitted to having a gun near Frederick Elementary School during a police chase more than two years ago. Prosecutors said Davis was suspected of drug activity, and when approached by police...
foxbaltimore.com
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
