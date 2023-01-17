Read full article on original website
Related
Police: 16-year-old suspected of shooting 2 in Xenia turns self in
XENIA — A 16-year-old suspected of injuring two in a shooting in Xenia turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon. Shawn Strickland, 16, showed up at the City of Xenia Justice Center with his attorney around 5:30 p.m. and was taken into custody and booked into Greene County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a media release.
Medics respond to 2 Dayton crashes, minutes apart from each other
DAYTON — Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to two crashes Sunday overnight. Crews were initially called to a crash on the intersection of Cornell Drive and Philadelphia Drive at around 12:10 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7. Dispatch did not know how many vehicles were...
sciotopost.com
Clark County – 63-Year-Old Dies in Single Vehicle Crash
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on January 20, 2023 at approximately 8:43 a.m. on State Route 72, near mile post 12 in Moorefield Township. The preliminary investigation shows a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire, driven by...
hometownstations.com
19-year-old Van Wert man facing multiple charges for armed burglary changes his plea
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man charged after a burglary where a person was injured has changed his plea. 19-year-old Johnathon Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, felonious assault, theft, and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Two people were in the home at the time. The suspects had a gun and allegedly beat one of the victims with it, sending the victim to the hospital. Miller will be sentenced in February on the charges.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Serious Crash Causes Critical Injuries on OH-56
PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.
Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
Man accused of arson claims he wasn’t read rights
LIMA — A Lima man accused of setting another person on fire during a fight in October is attempting to suppress statements he made to Lima Police. Darrell Bivens, 52, is charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony for the Oct. 21, 2022 incident. The man’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Steve Chamberlain, said during a Friday hearing that Bivens was not properly Mirandized before beginning an interview with Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte.
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying theft suspect
WASHINGTON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect. On Thursday, deputies responded to the Big Lots store located on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township in reference to a theft of numerous tools, the sheriff’s office said.
newyorkbeacon.com
Over Some Cheese? Unsettling Video Shows Ohio Police Officer Punching Black Woman in Face
Something as simple as extra cheese shouldn’t lead to assault. A video posted on the Dayton 24/7 Facebook page shows a police officer hitting a Black woman in an Ohio McDonald’s parking lot. The video shows a witness’ viewpoint of Latinka Hancock being punched in the face three...
US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
Record-Herald
Sabina man accused of assault facing charges
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 38-year-old Sabina man is facing several charges for allegedly assaulting another man, restraining two 17-year-olds, and resisting arrest. Justin W. Deaton is being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges of first-degree misdemeanor assault, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and three counts of third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint.
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
Juvenile hit by oncoming traffic after suspected stolen car crashes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for multiple juveniles who they say crashed a believed to be stolen car and crashed it Wednesday morning on the northeast side. According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with Clinton Township saw what they believed was a stolen Hyundai weaving around […]
Butler Township police respond to arrest video
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department responded after a video surfaced of an incident involving two of the department’s officers. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a bystander recorded video of an incident on January 16 where officers allegedly used force to arrest an individual. This incident is now under investigation […]
OSHP: 18-year-old dead after crash on US-68 near I-71 in Clinton County
At least one person is dead after a crash in Clinton County early Thursday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
wnewsj.com
WPD seeking details on suspicious person
WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
Fox 19
7-year-old girl getting off school bus photographed by strange man, mother says
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was caught taking pictures of a 7-year-old girl getting off the school bus, according to the girl’s mother. Wilmington police are now searching for that man. The mother, Brianna Evans, says on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., she saw a man wearing an all...
Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
5 Champaign Co. stations respond to barn fire
ST. PARIS — Crews responded to a small barn on fire Saturday overnight. Fire crews from five different stations responded to the 10800 block of Christiansburg Jackson Road at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reported of a structure fire, Champaign County Dispatch told News Center 7. There were no...
Comments / 0