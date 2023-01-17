ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Red Wings acquire Jasper Weatherby from Sharks in swap of AHL centers

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Jasper Weatherby Wednesday from the San Jose Sharks in a swap of AHL centers. Weatherby, 24, has spent the entire season with the AHL San Jose Barracuda (three goals and three assists in 39 games). The move helps alleviate the logjam of veterans with the...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Flyers’ Ivan Provorov skips Pride night warmup, cites religion

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in his team’s pregame because he refused to wear the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. Provorov, who identified as Russian Orthodox, cited his religious beliefs as the reason for sitting out the warmup before the Flyers played the Anaheim Ducks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive.com

Red Wings’ backup goaltending situation far from resolved

When the Detroit Red Wings waived Alex Nedeljkovic on Sunday and assigned him to the Grand Rapids Griffins the following day after he cleared, it did not settle their backup goaltending situation. It was only a temporary solution for a crowded roster. The Red Wings might not have seen the...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Why the Detroit Pistons are playing the Chicago Bulls in Paris

Besides being bitter rivals in the past, the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls have one thing in common: neither team has won an international regular-season game. Both teams aim to change their fortune heading into Thursday’s matchup at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The logistics and scheduling that...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jalen Duren joins Pistons in Paris after fixing passport mishap

When Detroit Pistons took their team photo after arriving in Paris, France on Monday, one player was noticeably missing: Jalen Duren. Ahead of the Pistons’ international trip for Thursday’s matchup versus the Chicago Bulls, the rookie center misplaced his passport; rendering him unable to travel with the team and his status the trip’s entirety in limbo.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy