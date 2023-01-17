13-year-old arrested for shooting, killing another 13-year-old in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A 13-year-old is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing another 13-year-old in Clairton Monday night.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue at around 9:19 p.m.

The victim, 13-year-old Chase Jones, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk, 13, has been charged with homicide in connection to the shooting and turned himself in to Allegheny County police Tuesday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, four children, including Jones and Rich-Cabbagestalk, were playing video games

The other two children, who police identified as classmates, told investigators they heard the gunshot, saw Cabbagestalk with a gun and then heard him say he was sorry before he ran from the home.

Police say they found a handgun when they searched the area around the home. They say the gun had been reported stolen.

Tuesday, 11 News spoke with Lee Davis, a violence prevention specialist, who stressed the need for counseling in communities where violence is more prevalent.

“We have to get trauma support in place and it can’t just be a one and done we have to get parents and providers to understand this is very important, it has to be ongoing,” Davis said.

Davis, who works for Allegheny County, said if nothing else, parents and guardians have to get more involved to ensure that guns never fall into the hands of children.

“More parental involvement, more community involvement. We got to get back to the village,” Davis said.

Rich-Cabbagestalk is enrolled in the Clairton City School District, according to court documents. The district is closed Tuesday, according to a post on their website.

“Due to a tragedy that occurred in our community, school will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday January 17th. We thank you for your flexibility and understanding at this difficult time. Our condolences go out to all those involved. If your child is in need of counseling services, please contact your building principal,” the message states, signed by Superintendent Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas.

Rich-Cabbagestalk is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor. He’s currently lodged in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

