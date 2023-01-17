ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairton, PA

13-year-old arrested for shooting, killing another 13-year-old in Clairton

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV, Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t09zK_0kHWcg5K00

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A 13-year-old is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing another 13-year-old in Clairton Monday night.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue at around 9:19 p.m.

The victim, 13-year-old Chase Jones, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk, 13, has been charged with homicide in connection to the shooting and turned himself in to Allegheny County police Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvke2_0kHWcg5K00

According to a criminal complaint, four children, including Jones and Rich-Cabbagestalk, were playing video games

The other two children, who police identified as classmates, told investigators they heard the gunshot, saw Cabbagestalk with a gun and then heard him say he was sorry before he ran from the home.

Police say they found a handgun when they searched the area around the home. They say the gun had been reported stolen.

Tuesday, 11 News spoke with Lee Davis, a violence prevention specialist, who stressed the need for counseling in communities where violence is more prevalent.

“We have to get trauma support in place and it can’t just be a one and done we have to get parents and providers to understand this is very important, it has to be ongoing,” Davis said.

Davis, who works for Allegheny County, said if nothing else, parents and guardians have to get more involved to ensure that guns never fall into the hands of children.

“More parental involvement, more community involvement. We got to get back to the village,” Davis said.

Rich-Cabbagestalk is enrolled in the Clairton City School District, according to court documents. The district is closed Tuesday, according to a post on their website.

“Due to a tragedy that occurred in our community, school will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday January 17th. We thank you for your flexibility and understanding at this difficult time. Our condolences go out to all those involved. If your child is in need of counseling services, please contact your building principal,” the message states, signed by Superintendent Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas.

Rich-Cabbagestalk is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor. He’s currently lodged in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., what a local advocate says needs to change to keep kids safe.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuShU_0kHWcg5K00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating after 3 people shot in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Braddock that left three people injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue. Police said three people were hit by gunfire and are being treated at local...
BRADDOCK, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman accused of driving car during crack cocaine bust in New Kensington faces felony charges

The driver of a car that was targeted in an undercover operation that led to the arrest of a suspected crack dealer has been ordered to stand trial on felony drug charges. Investigators say Tasha Tierra Williams, 41, of the 200 block of 15th Street in Arnold was behind the wheel Nov. 9 when undercover investigators saw a passenger in the car exchange suspected crack cocaine for money, according to her arrest papers.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

South Side shootings send two to the hospital; police investigating

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating two shootings on the South Side Saturday night that they believe may be connected. Just before 9 p.m., units were dispatched to the Color Park on South Fourth Street. Minutes later, police were also sent to the Coen Market at 925 E. Carson Street, a few blocks away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot, killed in Pa.; 18-year-old charged with homicide: reports

A fatal shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday left one man dead and an 18-year-old facing charges, according to reports from WPXI and WTAE. It happened when investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street, where they found a man, later identified as 23-year-old Eugene Nance, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Police looking for missing McKeesport man

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating Cecil Tinsley. Tinsley, 69, of McKeesport, is described as a 6-foot man and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 21, just before 4:30 p.m. wearing a red and black jacket, a green hat, and blue jeans.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 accused in deadly North Side shooting have homicide charges dropped

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men charged in a North Side shooting that killed three people will stand trial. Samuel Pegues, 30, and 19-year-old Charron Troutman are facing charges in connection to the Oct. 15 shooting that killed John Hornezes, Betty Averytt and Jacquelyn Mehalic. On Friday, homicide charges against the two men were dropped, as autopsy reports say where they were standing doesn't match the bullet trajectory. Five counts of recklessly endangering another person were added for both men.  In court on Friday, video of the alleged shooting was shown. The district attorney says this puts Troutman and Pegues at the scene...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

State police investigating bomb threat at Butler County restaurant

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bomb threat at a Butler County McDonald's launched a Pennsylvania State Police investigation Saturday. The threat came into the McDonald's located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, according to a state police release. An employee reported receiving a call around 5 a.m. Saturday from an unknown number.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man killed in downtown Pittsburgh shooting; charges filed against suspect

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police announced the arrest of one person involved in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety says police have arrested 18-year-old Erique Collington of the Hill District for his alleged role in the homicide along the 700 block of Liberty Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
116K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy