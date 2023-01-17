Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
MLive.com
Best DraftKings bonus code instantly secures $200 for Giants vs. Eagles
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Division Round takes place this weekend, and the Giants vs. Eagles matchup is the perfect opportunity for new users to sign...
Report: Cardinals Will Interview Brian Flores on Monday
The Arizona Cardinals will interview Pittsburgh Steelers ILB coach Brian Flores for their vacant head coach position, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: A win and a ‘butt-kicking’ vs. Rutgers
EAST LANSING – It’s not often a coach can say his team won a game but also got its butt kicked. But after Michigan State gave up 18 offensive rebounds but hit 12 3-pointers to beat Rutgers on Thursday night, Tom Izzo could say just that. That was...
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever signs with Baltimore
Former Detroit Tigers right-handed reliever Reed Garrett has signed a minor-league contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Garrett, 30, pitched in seven games for the Washington Nationals in 2022 after spending the two previous seasons playing professionally in Japan. He elected free agency earlier this month. Garrett was acquired by the...
MLive.com
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for NFL Divisional Round: $200 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Divisional Round is now upon us with games all weekend, which means now is the best time to sign up for...
MLive.com
Best sportsbook promo codes & sign up bonuses for NFL Playoffs 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s never a better time to be a sports bettor than the NFL playoffs, and the Divisional Round kicks off this afternoon. It...
MLive.com
PointsBet promo: Use code RFPICKS14 for $2,000 on the NFL Playoffs
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Placing a successful first bet is the dream of every sports bettor. With the PointsBet promo, there are more chances than ever to...
MLive.com
Minnesota vs. Michigan basketball predictions, picks & odds: Sunday, 1/22
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Minnesota Golden Gophers find themselves in the cellar of the Big Ten Conference heading into a road game against the Michigan Wolverines...
MLive.com
Red Wings wrap up trip by beating Vegas 3-2
LAS VEGAS — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of eight....
MLive.com
Pacers vs. Suns predictions & odds plus PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Indiana Pacers take on the Phoenix Suns for their second game in as many nights, and PointsBet Sportsbook has a fantastic bonus...
MLive.com
Red Wings pleased with trip, await word on Bertuzzi injury
The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday faced the same situation they did two nights before. This time they got the job done, beating Vegas 3-2 to wrap up a three-game road trip. The Red Wings (19-17-7) stopped a three-game slide (0-2-1) and gained three of a possible six points on the swing. Their past three victories have come against teams among the league’s top nine in points percentage (Winnipeg, Toronto, Vegas).
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond picks up pace, clicking again with Dylan Larkin
DETROIT – Lucas Raymond’s slow start this season might have had some thinking the league had learned how to contain him. It hasn’t. That’s been apparent over the past month. Raymond has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 15 games. With 14 goals...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions 2022 review: No T.J. Hockenson, no problem for tight ends
The Detroit Lions have wrapped up the 2022 season. Over the next two weeks, MLive will hand out reviews for each of the team’s position groups. Today: Tight ends. Previously: Offensive line | Running backs | Wide receivers | Quarterbacks. TIGHT ENDS. Starter: Brock Wright, T.J. Hockenson (traded) Backups:...
Comments / 0