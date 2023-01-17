Read full article on original website
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Texas governor goes viral for tweet about Brett Maher
Texas governor Greg Abbott sounds completely fed up with Brett Maher. The Dallas Cowboys kicker Maher fell flat on his face again during Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. Just a week after missing four extra points against Tampa Bay in the wild-card round, he shanked another PAT following a second-quarter Cowboys... The post Texas governor goes viral for tweet about Brett Maher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fox replays showed that Brett Maher's extra point was going to miss if it wasn't blocked
Brett Maher just can’t catch a break. After missing four straight extra points in a row in the Dallas Cowboys victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, Maher’s first attempt Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers could have gone better. Dak Prescott and Dalton Schultz teamed up for an easy four-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put the Cowboys up 6-3. Then, when Maher went up to attempt the extra point, the 49ers blocked the kick!
Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
Report: Cardinals Will Interview Brian Flores on Monday
The Arizona Cardinals will interview Pittsburgh Steelers ILB coach Brian Flores for their vacant head coach position, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: A win and a ‘butt-kicking’ vs. Rutgers
EAST LANSING – It’s not often a coach can say his team won a game but also got its butt kicked. But after Michigan State gave up 18 offensive rebounds but hit 12 3-pointers to beat Rutgers on Thursday night, Tom Izzo could say just that. That was...
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond picks up pace, clicking again with Dylan Larkin
DETROIT – Lucas Raymond’s slow start this season might have had some thinking the league had learned how to contain him. It hasn’t. That’s been apparent over the past month. Raymond has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 15 games. With 14 goals...
