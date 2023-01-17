Brett Maher just can’t catch a break. After missing four straight extra points in a row in the Dallas Cowboys victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, Maher’s first attempt Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers could have gone better. Dak Prescott and Dalton Schultz teamed up for an easy four-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put the Cowboys up 6-3. Then, when Maher went up to attempt the extra point, the 49ers blocked the kick!

48 MINUTES AGO