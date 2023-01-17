Catholic diocese bans preferred pronouns and nixes woke bathroom agenda

T he Diocese of Des Moines in Iowa is being lauded after it banned the use of preferred pronouns in schools and churches and mandated that worshipers must use the bathrooms affiliated with their gender assigned at birth.

These definitive steps in the war on woke culture took effect Monday, according to a report, and they are set to affect around 17 schools and 80 parishes in Iowa.

OFFICER CHARGED AFTER TWO TEENAGERS DIE IN HIGH-SPEED POLICE CHASE

"Finally, a church that is acting like a church," a supporter of the diocese's decision said.

A spokesperson for the diocese, which is responsible for at least four hospitals, detailed that the decision for the new rules stems from a "lengthy process" aimed at addressing concerns relating to students' gender identity, the report noted.

Under the new rules, the use of preferred pronouns is banned, locker rooms are restricted by biological sex, and gender blockers are prohibited, according to the report.

These measures are part of seven new stipulations that took effect Monday, Diocese of Des Moines Communications Director Anne Marie Cox said.

The diocese has received pushback from many LGBT groups and leftist politicians.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"This is not what Jesus would do," Democratic State Sen. Claire Celsi said, per the report.

"These schools want public dollars and want to treat kids in a way that might cause them to commit suicide."