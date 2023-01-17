ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WZZM 13

Castaneda scores 32 as Akron beats Western Michigan 63-55

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points and Akron turned back Western Michigan 63-55 on Saturday. Castaneda also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Zips (13-6, 5-1 Mid-American Conference). Greg Tribble had nine points and Sammy Hunter scored eight. The Broncos (6-13, 2-4) were led by...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy