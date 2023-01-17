ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed

By Joe Schoffstall, Cameron Cawthorne
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
attagirl
4d ago

so now that the public knows about it,,,my question is what are they going to do about it? At Least Trump had the legal authority to Declassify these documents. Biden had these docs for quite awhile ,,being exposed to every friend around..Let's Raid his house like they did Trump. file charges against him and IMPEACH BIDEN NOW!

7
David
4d ago

36 years in the Senate 8 years of being VP 2 years of being President and has no idea how to handle classified documents. Let's take this 2 steps forward. As a VP he has no authority to remove classified documents without the President knowing and authorizing it. Let's look into Obama also. Next since Biden is President now and thought as a VP he could take documents has he let Harris take anything she isn't supposed to have? Investigate her as well. Just saying.

