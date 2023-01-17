Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly refers to Kamala Harris as ‘the president’ during press conference
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slipped up during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, accidentally referring to Kamala Harris as "the president."
Jared Kushner got into 'knock-down, drag-out screaming matches' with Trump over 2020 election, new book claims
In, "The Fight of HIs Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," New York Times bestselling author Chris Whipple recounts how Jared Kushner confronted his father-in-law Donald Trump over Trump's claims about the 2020 election.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice.
The Trump-adoring senator was offered a bar of soap after the Fox News interview.
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN Anchor and Former White House Correspondent, Is Leaving Network After 20 Years
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN's longtime White House correspondent, national reporter and anchor, is leaving the network after 20 years. CNN CEO Chris Licht announced the news in a meeting Friday morning, according to The Washington Post. In a memo obtained by multiple outlets including Deadline, Malveaux, 56, shared that she was...
N. Korea will release a new sub that fires ballistic missiles after Joe Biden accused the nation of violating sanctions
Reports have emerged indicating that images of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea have been revealed. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can allegedly carry missiles. [i]
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Pete Buttigieg shuts down Fox News anchor's question on traveling overseas with husband: 'Why is it any different?'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg deftly shut down accusations raised by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday about bringing his husband on an international presidential delegation, asking why it should be “any different” from trips taken by other government officials with their spouses. Appearing as a guest on...
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Kellyanne Conway Gives Trump the Harsh Reality About 2024 Race
Kellyanne Conway has argued that former President Donald Trump needs to shift away from bashing his critics and instead focus on more policies if he hopes to succeed in his 2024 presidential bid. When Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election despite not winning the popular...
Mike Pompeo says Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka, Jared to become vice president
Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become then-President Donald Trump’s No. 2 — even while she was serving as the 45th president’s ambassador to the United Nations, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo relates in his forthcoming book. Pompeo writes in “Never Give an Inch,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Guardian, that Haley “played” John Kelly — then the White House chief of staff — by showing up to a supposed one-on-one Oval Office meeting with Trump with the president’s daughter and son-in-law in tow. “As best Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible...
'Garland, if you're listening': Lindsey Graham sends DOJ stern message over Biden classified docs case
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded off Wednesday following the revelation a Biden-linked office had classified information found in it.
White House called out for allowing Karine Jean-Pierre to 'twist in the wind'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stonewalling reporters about the classified documents found at President Biden's Delaware home and the Biden Penn Center.
Sean Hannity Says Under Oath He Doubts Trump and Allies’ Claims About 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud
Immediately after the 2020 presidential election, the most significant narrative promoted by former President Donald Trump and his supporters was that he had actually won the election, and that the results were rigged via Dominion Voting Systems machines in favor of now-President Joe Biden. One of Trump’s most high-profile supporters...
