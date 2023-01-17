Read full article on original website
Nepal crash: Video from inside plane shows passengers' final moments
A video has emerged showing the final moments onboard a Yeti Airlines flight in Nepal before it crashed while attempting to land in the tourist town of Pokhara.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash
Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in car: investigators
After a human foot was found floating in a hot pool at Yellowstone National Park, investigators uncovered hundreds of dollars in cash and handwritten poems in the missing man's car, according to new documents released Tuesday.
People stuck on board an Amtrak train for more than 29 hours had to be told by the conductor they were not being held hostage: report
"For those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage," a train conductor was heard saying in videos obtained by ABC News.
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Skeletal remains found in Arizona desert fuel speculation they may belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson
Skeletal human remains were discovered in a desert area of Buckeye, Arizona, over the weekend, sparking speculation online they might belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson.
Missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe's husband seen on camera as police return to home, children removed
The convicted art fraudster husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mom Ana Walshe was spotted on camera Sunday as police checked the family home again for clues.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Missing California man found dead after going for hike at Carbon Canyon Regional Park, authorities say
Jeffrey Paul Morton, 63, was found dead at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, California, last week after he failed to return from his daily hike, authorities said.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
Brutal killing of California family a 'clear message' from the cartel, sheriff warns: 'They were targeted'
Tulare County sheriff warns the "cartel-style execution" of an entire family was "intentional" after six people, including a teen mom and baby, were killed.
White House called out for allowing Karine Jean-Pierre to 'twist in the wind'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stonewalling reporters about the classified documents found at President Biden's Delaware home and the Biden Penn Center.
What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life
The following is taken from Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban by Chad Robichaux.
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
