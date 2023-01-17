ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Troy Baxter
3d ago

Big deal, I had a demilitarized AT4 rocket launcher for year (anti-tank). Took it to a lot of shows. Relax folks, the active ones are not being moved on luggage 🤷🏼‍♂️

LNAF
3d ago

"We don't see that caliber of weapon very often, thank god," You didn't see it this time either - it was just a funny looking tube, not a weapon anymore.

Chip Roy/Morgan Luttrell 2024
3d ago

I love reading the comments from ignorant people. They used to be financially experts, then experts on classified documents,exports on Covid and now weapons. Makes for good reading sitting on the toilet.

People

Massive Boa Constrictor Found in Passenger's Carry-On Baggage at Tampa Airport

The passenger told TSA that the snake was her "emotional support pet" A woman flying at Tampa International Airport attempted to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor on her flight last month, but was rejected by the airline, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The TSA posted an x-ray to their social media sites Friday of the woman's carry-on bag, showing the massive snake packed in a corner of the bag along with other items like shoes and a laptop. According to the agency, the woman claimed that the snake...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Anti-tank weapon seized from passenger’s baggage at Texas airport

A bazooka-like weapon powerful enough to take down a military tank was seized from a passenger’s checked baggage in Texas because the traveler had failed to declare the weapon to authorities, the Transportation Security Administration said. The 84 mm caliber anti-tank rifle was discovered Monday by TSA screeners checking bags at San Antonio International Airport, the agency tweeted. The firearm is similar to an M3 Carl Gustaf and can be legally owned in the Lone Star State, although it requires an extensive background check. The TSA does allow guns on planes, but only if they are in checked bags. Any traveler with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC News

American Airlines faces penalties for punishing flight attendants who reported toxic in-cabin fumes

American Airlines illicitly retaliated against flight attendants who reported toxic fumes entering airplane cabins, according to an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. According to a whistleblower investigation initiated in August, the Texas-based carrier responded to the flight attendants' complaints by docking attendance points and discouraging them from...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery Airport

An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft.Photo byMiguel Ángel SanzonUnsplash. An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The employee has not yet been identified, and the airline has not released an official statement on the incident. The ground worker, who has been reported as a baggage handler, was reportedly pulled into one of the plane's engines while the aircraft was parked at a gate with the parking brake set. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident, and a preliminary report is expected to be released within the next two to three weeks. The airport suspended operations after the incident but resumed service on Saturday evening.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Vice

‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio

Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

