Cleveland, OH

1 victim stabbed, 1 victim hit by vehicle in Lakewood bar shooting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police say one victim was stabbed and another victim was hit by a vehicle after gunshots were fired at East End Pub early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue on a report of people fighting. As...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Lakewood shooting at Corky’s Place bar, 2 injured, police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Lakewood Police Department, two people were injured during a shooting at Corky’s Place early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at 13302 Detriot Avenue around 12:50 a.m. to find a person who had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, and another person who had been punched in the face by the same suspect.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 1, 2021 after 33-year-old Gene Chicoine attacked a family member with a knife, according to a Facebook post from Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. Chicoine caused “serious physical harm” to the victim during the attack, the post said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors said a grand jury on Friday indicted the man accused of slaying four family members and injuring his niece in a shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims around 7:30 p.m....
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio BCI investigating Macedonia police officer-involved shooting

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (Ohio BCI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Macedonia that occurred on Sunday. Officials did not specify the circumstances of the shooting but said the Jan. 22 incident happened sometime in the evening at 500 Aurora...
MACEDONIA, OH
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
AKRON, OH
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Reward offer increased in case of missing Huron County mother

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced an increase in the reward offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a Huron County mother missing for over five years on Friday. Officials increased Amanda Dean, the victim of domestic abuse who was last...
HURON COUNTY, OH
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police. Police said it is believed the suspect lives on,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to hep find missing 17-year-old Alexzandria Hensell. She was last seen at her home around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to police. Hensell was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 110 pounds. Police said she was last seen...
ELYRIA, OH
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a search began yesterday afternoon, a missing 8-year-old out of Henry County was found safe in Cleveland. The child was found in the 3400 block of West 95h Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The investigation, led by Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), determined...
CLEVELAND, OH
Endangered 72-year-old Lorain man missing since Jan. 18

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 72-year-old Michael Wolf. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall and 195 pounds. According to police, Wolf struggles with medical and mental health issues, and may not be taking his medication. Wolf...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
CLEVELAND, OH

