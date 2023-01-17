Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
1 victim stabbed, 1 victim hit by vehicle in Lakewood bar shooting
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police say one victim was stabbed and another victim was hit by a vehicle after gunshots were fired at East End Pub early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue on a report of people fighting. As...
Lakewood shooting at Corky’s Place bar, 2 injured, police say
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Lakewood Police Department, two people were injured during a shooting at Corky’s Place early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at 13302 Detriot Avenue around 12:50 a.m. to find a person who had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, and another person who had been punched in the face by the same suspect.
Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 1, 2021 after 33-year-old Gene Chicoine attacked a family member with a knife, according to a Facebook post from Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. Chicoine caused “serious physical harm” to the victim during the attack, the post said.
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors said a grand jury on Friday indicted the man accused of slaying four family members and injuring his niece in a shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims around 7:30 p.m....
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were arrested after a residential search warrant on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland Police First District Facebook post. Police say a substantial amount of narcotics, currency, and a firearm was confiscated.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Cleveland stabbing
A man is dead and another is arrested after a stabbing in Cleveland Thursday.
Ohio BCI investigating Macedonia police officer-involved shooting
MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (Ohio BCI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Macedonia that occurred on Sunday. Officials did not specify the circumstances of the shooting but said the Jan. 22 incident happened sometime in the evening at 500 Aurora...
Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in the theft of a vehicle and a wallet on Jan. 13. Police say the suspect then drove to Walmart to use the victim’s credit card, spending over $300. The suspect then...
Police: Suspect wanted for stealing items from backyard of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is wanted by police for breaking into a home and stealing items from a backyard, including a grill, on Tuesday. The thief entered a fenced backyard in the 2400 block of West 18th Street at 4 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to a department Facebook post.
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
Trial underway for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side and a second shooting in 2020. Harold Williams is charged with two counts of murder, one count...
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
New details released in officer-involved shooting
Cleveland police continue to investigate a shooting involving an off-duty police sergeant early Saturday morning
Reward offer increased in case of missing Huron County mother
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced an increase in the reward offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a Huron County mother missing for over five years on Friday. Officials increased Amanda Dean, the victim of domestic abuse who was last...
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police. Police said it is believed the suspect lives on,...
Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to hep find missing 17-year-old Alexzandria Hensell. She was last seen at her home around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to police. Hensell was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 110 pounds. Police said she was last seen...
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a search began yesterday afternoon, a missing 8-year-old out of Henry County was found safe in Cleveland. The child was found in the 3400 block of West 95h Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The investigation, led by Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), determined...
Trio steals cart full of toys from Burlington at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects are wanted for stealing a cart full of toys from Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the pushed the cart full of toys out of Burlington without paying. Take a close look at the surveillance...
Endangered 72-year-old Lorain man missing since Jan. 18
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 72-year-old Michael Wolf. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall and 195 pounds. According to police, Wolf struggles with medical and mental health issues, and may not be taking his medication. Wolf...
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
