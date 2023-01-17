LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Lakewood Police Department, two people were injured during a shooting at Corky’s Place early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at 13302 Detriot Avenue around 12:50 a.m. to find a person who had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, and another person who had been punched in the face by the same suspect.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO