ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Music in Atlanta: 11 concerts to see from funk to classic rock

By Severo Avila - for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kl5UQ_0kHWbsT100

From beloved performers of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, to tribute acts reviving some of the best-loved music of yesteryear, here’s a list of upcoming live music acts in and around Atlanta you’ll want to experience.

Date night activities for couples over 50 Barry Manilow

Fans of Barry Manilow can revel in the many hits across the decades that the singer-songwriter is known for including “Mandy,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” “Copacabana,” “Could It Be Magic” and “I Write the Songs.”

7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19.

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta.

Tickets start at $39.50 and are available online at statefarmarena.com .

Abraxas - Santana Tribute Band

Fronted by guitarist Antonelli, Abraxas is a group of six musicians that perform a musical tribute to Carlos Santana, playing many of the iconic guitarist’s greatest hits.

7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20.

Eddie’s Attic, 515-B N McDonough St., Decatur.

Tickets are $20 for general admission. Table reservations are also available. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com .

Yesterday - A Tribute to The Beatles

Performing the music of The Beatles since 2001, Yesterday - A Tribute to The Beatles takes audiences down a long road of music and memories with many unforgettable songs that defined a generation.

8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20,

Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

Tickets range from $27-$52 and are available online at axs.com .

Cleveland P. Jones: Songs in the Key of Stevie

Songs In The Key Of Stevie is a tribute to the legendary music of Stevie Wonder. Listen to a soulful mix of Wonder’s music that fans of soul and R&B will love.

8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20,

Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $22 to $25 and are available online at axs.com .

Zoso - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin’s electric live show atmosphere is recreated by Zoso, who captures the spirit of the original band not only through the songs but by their appearance and playing styles.

8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21.

Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St NW, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $35 to $45 and are available at livenation.com .

ALTA leagues offer camaraderie and competition for senior tennis players Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute featuring The Ray Howard Band

Experience the music that made Earth, Wind & Fire a legendary band including such hits as “September,” “Let’s Groove,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “After The Love Has Gone.”

9:55 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27.

MadLife Stage and Studios, 8722 Main St, Woodstock.

Tickets range from $24.50-$34.50 and are available online at eventbrite.com .

Tribute - a celebration of The Allman Brothers Band

The Allman Brothers Band is an iconic part of music history. This Atlanta-based tribute group has been recreating the ABB sound since 2013 thanks to their vintage equipment.

8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28.

Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $20 and are available at axs.com .

Barry Manilow coming to Atlanta for first time since 2017 Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

Audiences can expect all the huge hits and sing (and dance) along to beloved songs from the Bee Gees’ lengthy discography including “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive.”

8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28.

Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $ 29 to $64 and are available online at concerts.livenation.com .

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

The Boss! One of the true icons of American music, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band take audiences back to a time when it really meant something to rock with hits such as “Born In The USA,” “Dancing In The Dark” and others.

7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3.

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $240 to $349 and are available online at ticketmaster.com .

On the Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

For Eagles fans, there’s nothing quite like that easy, classic rock sound and five-part harmonies. On the Border captures that sound and helps audiences relive the glory days of California rock.

7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4.

MadLife Stage and Studios, 8722 Main St, Woodstock.

Tickets range from $24.50-$34.50 and are available online at eventbrite.com .

The Wildflowers - Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers brought an iconic voice and sound to rock music. The Wildflowers recreate that sound and bring back great memories for those who love the music.

8:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10.

Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $20-$25 and are available online at axs.com .

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter .

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater

Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta

Activists in Atlanta and across the United States are gathering in support of a protester who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 on property where the city of Atlanta plans to build a massive public safety training center. “While we understand this is a local issue … we also know this is a national […] The post ‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Witness Unbelievable LEGO Displays At The Upcoming Atlanta Brick Con

Atlanta Brick Con is back and is ready to blow away every ATLien who’s a fan of LEGO. From professional builders to spectacular creations, imagination stations, and beyond. You do not want to miss out on this impressive fan-made collection of Lego creations, hitting up Atlanta very soon. Filled...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
addictedtovacation.com

6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)

There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Mayor Andre Dickens To Officiate Mass Wedding Ceremony On Valentine’s Day

Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)

Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Where to find the best pies in metro Atlanta

You can never go wrong with pie, so why not treat yourself to a delicious slice? Whether you want something sweet or savory, traditional pie flavors like apple or pecan, or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options to choose from. We want to make it “easy as pie” for you to find the perfect slice in Atlanta, so we’ve listed some of the best spots below.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Former Atlanta United player, Anton Walkes dies at 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25. Walkes died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on social media Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Celebrate National Southern Food Day By Checking Out These Amazing Restaurants

We all know Atlanta is one of the best foodie cities in the south, so it’s only right that we celebrate National Southern Food Day. There is literally a “national” day for everything and this is one of those finger licking good ones, so no complaints here. Let’s take a look at where you get some of the best food in the city:
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
90K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy