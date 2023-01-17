ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Coweta County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

One person was killed and another was hospitalized in a shooting in Coweta County early Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

County deputies were called to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road about a shooting shortly after midnight, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Responding deputies found two men, both with gunshot wounds to the head.

A helicopter was requested to fly the men to a hospital, but one of them went into cardiac arrest before he could be loaded into the aircraft, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not released.

No other information was released about the victims or what may have led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-254-3911.

