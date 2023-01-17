Fishing report: Local lakes have taken a beating

Editor’s note: Following is a report from Rice Lake Tourism, with fishing tips provided by Jordan Marsh of Marsh Outdoors.

The local lakes have taken a beating this winter. We started the season building ice early and then got pounded with snow. After water has been sitting on the ice and making travel even more difficult, we get hit with a winter rain day. Ice conditions are in tough shape, travel on them is difficult, and overall, we do not have safe ice so please use caution when venturing out. The extended forecast is calling for cooler temperatures which might help set the ice back up to a “normal” winter, but until then, please be safe!

As we roll into mid-January, the panfish bite takes the most attention. Fish have moved into the mid-lake basin areas and are easier to target from looking at a lake map. Focus on deep areas of the lake as fish will roam these open areas for the remainder of the winter months. Fish are holding relatively close to the bottom, but if you see high marks on your graph, focus on those fish as they will be most aggressive. If you can find a school of aggressive and active fish, small white and red jigging spoons have been working very well. Waxies are always a go to for tipping your jig, but plastics have been very productive as well. Make sure to keep jigging through the bite while using plastics and you will get more bites.

If you are looking for some mid-day fun, running tip ups chasing pike is a great way to spend the day. Focus on the edges of a weed line and stay 2-3 feet off the bottom with a large sucker or shiner minnow. Fish will cruise the edges of the weeds looking for food and use these as a travel corridor, so make sure to stay close to them. Finding areas that have some type of change is usually best. Outside or inside turns seem to congregate fish and give you the best chances to find these roaming predators.

Good luck fishing and remember, introduce someone new into the outdoors. They will appreciate it for a lifetime.