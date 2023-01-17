Music ensembles to begin rehearsals for spring concerts

Three different musical ensembles will gather and rehearse during the spring semester at UW-Eau Claire — Barron County in Rice Lake, giving area musicians the opportunity to develop and share their talents.

The Communiversity Symphonic Band will hold its first rehearsal of the semester on Jan. 30. Instrumentalists from the community and university will rehearse on Mondays from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in preparation for their spring concert scheduled for April 11. The band is under the direction of Mike Joosten, who has been directing the Communiversity Band since 2001.

Area vocalists are invited to join the Red Cedar Choir, which will begin rehearsals on Feb. 2. The choir will rehearse Thursdays from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in preparation for their spring concert on April 18. The Red Cedar Choir is a partnership with the UWEC-BC Music Department and vocalists from throughout the region. An audition may be required for new members. Beth Joosten has directed the Red Cedar Choir since 2012.

Band and choir members under the age of 18 must enroll and attend with a parent/guardian.

Brass instrumentalists and percussionists are invited to join the Northwinds British Brass Band. Instrumentation includes cornet, French horn, flugel horn, trombone, baritone, euphonium, tuba and percussion. This ensemble will practice on Sundays from 6-8 p.m. beginning on Feb. 19. Director Anastasia Traicoff-Stratioti teaches at Cameron School District. Northwinds British Brass Band is only available to musicians ages 18 and older.

All music ensembles will rehearse in the music room of the Fine Arts building at UWEC-BC, 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. Cost to participate in each ensemble is $30 per semester. Pre-registration is required at ce.uwec.edu or by phone at 715-836-3636. Those with questions about music ensemble participation can contact Barb Ritzinger at 715-788-6235.