The Netflix movie "Look Both Ways " is about a young woman who wants to go L. A with her best friend and start their careers. One night at a party, Natalie Bennett finds herself in a sticky situation, throwing up in the bathroom where her friend, Cara, hands her three pregnancy tests scared to find out the truth. Given that Natalie knows her situation and who the father of her child would be, her best friend, Gabe, Natalie is petrified of the reveal of the test. In Natalie's eyes, life is different, and not for the better she will not be able to move away and start her dreams like she planned to. Cara sets a two-minute timer, and once that timer is up, Natalie looks and cheers at Cara with a shot of Vodka, celebrating the fact that she is not pregnant.

