‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples
Finding true love in Hollywood can be a challenge. Most of our favourite stars have been through multiple marriages and divorces, but not everyone is as lucky. Some of the most famous names in music and movies have found ways to make their marriages work despite the pressures of success.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Reasons why women cheat
Is the idea of betrayal heart-wrenching? But what happens when it’s not a man who cheats? What could be the psychological reasons behind why women cheat? Could unraveling this mystery help us gain better insight into relationships and how to prevent them from crumbling?
I tried online dating in my small town but had to delete the apps after my nosy neighbors got too involved
Allison Nichol Longtin, a 36-year-old widow, tried online dating in her small Canadian town. But she hated when her neighbors got too involved.
Christina Applegate Addresses Comment Attacking Her Looks: "What Is Wrong With People?"
Christina Applegate is not one to stay quiet, especially when it comes to addressing her health or personal experiences. The "Dead to Me" actor announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 and made her first public appearance since then at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the following year — unafraid to be vocal about her journey.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
Doctors Explain Why Your Baby Grunts So Much — and When to Worry
Newborn babies make a lot of interesting sounds between their tired cries, their hungry squeaks, and their first breathy giggles. But what does it mean when your baby is making grunting sounds? Noises from your baby that sound like a little piglet can catch you off guard and leave you wondering: why does my baby grunt so much?
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic
Watch: Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character. There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three. The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Penelope’s Glow up Is About More Than a Makeover
Penelope Featherington gains confidence and makes her own decisions in 'Bridgerton' Season 3.
Men May Stay in Toxic or Unhealthy Relationships Because They Have Low Self-Esteem.
Why Men May End up - and Stay - in Unhealthy or Toxic Relationships. “She hit me in front of our kids,” my client whispered as soon as our session had begun. His story is one I’ve heard many times: a man in an unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationship that he can’t seem to leave. This particular client was smart, personable, charming, and well-off, yet he’d been in unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationships, and then this marriage, for more than half of his life.
I Love My Partner, But I Wish We Didn’t Live Together
This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. Ask VICE is a series where readers ask VICE to solve their problems, from dealing with unrequited love to handling annoying flatmates. Today, we’re hoping to help someone who doesn’t know if their desire to no longer live with their partner is a threat to their relationship.
I Got a U-Shape Haircut, and It Gave Me Instant Volume
The U-shape haircut features rounded long layers that frame the face. One editor tried the layered cut and is sharing photos of her results. Keep reading for tips on how to style the look at home. If, like me, you have thin, fine hair, you know that finding the right...
psychologytoday.com
Cultural Misunderstandings in Dating
Insiders of a culture often find dating challenging. Outsiders of a culture often cannot even begin to understand the basics. Although human differences should not be a liability, the dating culture has yet to embrace diverse ways of being, doing, and knowing. Mohammed is a pseudonym of a real character...
Tabitha Brown Reflects on 20-Year Marriage to Her "Best Friend," Chance: "I Gotta Tell the Truth"
Tabitha Brown is showing some love for her husband of 20 years. In a Jan. 16 interview on "The Talk," the vegan chef called her husband, Chance, her "best friend" and shared a little insight into how they manage to make their relationship work while in the public eye. The pair host a YouTube show called "Fridays with Tab and Chance," and Tabitha said honesty is at the core of her approach.
‘The Witcher’ Recasting is Like ‘Doctor Who’ According to This Cast Member
Minnie Driver enters 'The Witcher' franchise just as its fandom is kicking up a fuss about one character being recast. But she's a genuine fan, too.
Netflix Movie Review "Look Both Ways"
The Netflix movie "Look Both Ways " is about a young woman who wants to go L. A with her best friend and start their careers. One night at a party, Natalie Bennett finds herself in a sticky situation, throwing up in the bathroom where her friend, Cara, hands her three pregnancy tests scared to find out the truth. Given that Natalie knows her situation and who the father of her child would be, her best friend, Gabe, Natalie is petrified of the reveal of the test. In Natalie's eyes, life is different, and not for the better she will not be able to move away and start her dreams like she planned to. Cara sets a two-minute timer, and once that timer is up, Natalie looks and cheers at Cara with a shot of Vodka, celebrating the fact that she is not pregnant.
Sam Smith opens up about being ‘afraid’ to express ‘happiness’ and sexuality during early career
Sam Smith has spoken about how their self-confidence and appearance have changed throughout their career.In a new interview, the “Stay With Me” singer, 30, discussed how they rose to fame at the age of 22, at a time when they wanted to “fit in”.Smith, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, admitted to Rolling Stone that they used to get stared at in the street for dressing in feminine clothing as a teenager.The musician explained that they “wore all-female clothing and full makeup [in school].” But, when Smith moved to London aged 19, the singer became “exhausted” by people...
psychologytoday.com
How Racism Affects the Relationships of African-American Couples
Racism leads to a stress response that has negative health effects. New research shows that racism also reduces partners' satisfaction with their relationships. Over time, this can lead to relationship instability. Research clearly establishes that racism takes a toll on the mental and physical health of African-Americans. This occurs because...
Kristin Chenoweth Celebrates the Joys of Authentic Healing in "I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts"
It seems almost everyone has found themselves on some form of a healing journey in 2023. While wellness and self-care have always been important, sometimes it also feels a little overwhelming. Why does taking care of ourselves feel like such a heavy topic? I speak for myself when I say: entertaining my inner child as much as possible is one of my favorite parts of healing, so I was over the moon to read Kristin Chenoweth's "I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts" ($17).
