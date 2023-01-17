Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy USAG Team Competes At Hill’s Maryland Classic
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud to announce another successful meet performance by the USAG team. The team competed January 13-16, 2023, represented by 29 athletes, levels 2 through Xcel Diamond at the Hill’s Maryland Classic hosted by Hill’s Gymnastics in College Park, Maryland.
Bay Net
UA Basketball Player Alongside Charles County Man Charged With Capital Murder
TUSCALOOSA, Al. — Alabama men’s basketball player and D.C. native, Darius Miles, and Michael Lynn Davis of Charles County, Maryland have been charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting near the Alabama campus that killed a 23-year-old woman. Tuscaloosa police Captain Jack Kennedy said the victim...
Bay Net
Seven Up+ Art Show Features Work By CCPS High School Students
MARBURY, Md. – More than 100 pieces of art will be on display through Feb. 5 during the Seven-Up+ 2023 art show at the Mattawoman Creek Art Center. The show — which has been held for more than 25 years — highlights the work of students of the seven Charles County Public high schools and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. CCPS art teachers are invited to select five pieces created by students to bring to the show.
Bay Net
‘There Wasn’t Anything Motivational About Him’ Motivational Speaker ‘Trauma Dumps’ On Students At LHS
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 12, 2023, motivational speaker, Jeff Yalden, visited Leonardtown High School to give an informative speech on the importance of mental health. Now, many parents have been calling out the speaker for “trauma dumping” on their children, and are demanding that he is never invited back again.
Bay Net
Clinton Man Wins First $50,000 Prize In THE GAME OF LIFE Game
CLINTON, Md. – A Clinton resident who loves to play THE GAME OF LIFE™ scratch-off saw his loyalty rewarded with the first $50,000 prize in the game. The anonymous Prince George’s County player is calling himself “Maarten Man” after the country of St. Maarten. The...
Bay Net
Board Of Education Of Charles County To Hold Work Session On Proposed 2024 Budget
LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County is holding a 6 p.m. work session on Monday, Jan. 23, in the boardroom at the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The Starkey building is located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata. The meeting will stream live on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com. The meeting will also stream to YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd.
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
Bay Net
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun
EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
Bay Net
Lawsuit Against State Trooper Involved In Peyton Ham’s Death Dismissed
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On April 13, 2021, Maryland State Trooper, Joseph Charles Azzari Jr., shot and killed Peyton Alexander Ham during an altercation with the 16-year-old, after Ham called 911 to report a suspicious man with a gun. On April 12, 2022, Kristee Ann Boyle filed a lawsuit against...
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Lucas Matthew Domingues, Age 16
HOLLYWOOD, Md. -The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Lucas Matthew Domingues. Last seen in Hollywood. If seen call Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
Bay Net
Calvert County Board Of Education Elects President And Vice President Positions
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At the January 12, 2023, Calvert County Board of Education (CCBOE) meeting, the CCBOE members elected their 2023 president and the vice president. Board Member Inez N. Claggett was elected president and Board Member Antoine S. White was elected vice president. The remainder of the...
Bay Net
Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign that Calvert County’s economy continues to thrive. These businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for residents.
Bay Net
Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Criminally Negligent Manslaughter In Charlotte Hall Fatal Accident
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County Jury found Defendant Aleksander A. Ivanchev, 40, of Lexington Park, MD, guilty of two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter for the deaths of Melody Russell and Shawn Bailey following a July 2021 collision in Charlotte Hall, MD.
Bay Net
Child Flown Out After ATV Crash In Newburg
NEWBURG, Md. – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 12:39 p.m., crews were dispatched to the scene of an ATV accident in the area of Rock Point Road in Newburg. Crews arrived on scene and discovered a 13-year-old male patient unconscious and unresponsive. The Maryland State Police Aviation have...
Bay Net
Reckless Endangerment In Lexington Park Under Investigation
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 8:19 pm, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy reported hearing shots fired in the area of Hancock Road in Lexington Park, as well as multiple witnesses who reported shots being fired in the area. Upon investigation,...
Bay Net
Failing To Stop At Traffic Light Causes Double Fatal Crash In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md– On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 0053 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the...
Bay Net
Missing Person: Search Ongoing For Teri Dement, Age 62; Has Been Located
UPDATE – 9:20 pm: Ms. Dement was located. She’s safe and with family. Thank you everyone. WALDORF, Md. – Officers are currently in the White Oak Village area of Waldorf searching for a missing person. Teri Dement, 62, was reported missing by her family members who said...
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center
UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
Bay Net
Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Citizen At Hotel In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen armed robbery that occurred last month. On December 12, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a hotel room in the 11700 block of...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Abandoned House Fire In Drayden
VALLEY LEE, Md. – On January 20, 2023 at approximately 12:36 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 45300 block of Drayden Road. A caller advised the fire was showing from the attic. Crews arrived and found an abandoned single-story home showing smoke...
Comments / 0