Great Mills, MD

Seven Up+ Art Show Features Work By CCPS High School Students

MARBURY, Md. – More than 100 pieces of art will be on display through Feb. 5 during the Seven-Up+ 2023 art show at the Mattawoman Creek Art Center. The show — which has been held for more than 25 years — highlights the work of students of the seven Charles County Public high schools and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. CCPS art teachers are invited to select five pieces created by students to bring to the show.
MARBURY, MD
Clinton Man Wins First $50,000 Prize In THE GAME OF LIFE Game

CLINTON, Md. – A Clinton resident who loves to play THE GAME OF LIFE™ scratch-off saw his loyalty rewarded with the first $50,000 prize in the game. The anonymous Prince George’s County player is calling himself “Maarten Man” after the country of St. Maarten. The...
CLINTON, MD
Board Of Education Of Charles County To Hold Work Session On Proposed 2024 Budget

LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County is holding a 6 p.m. work session on Monday, Jan. 23, in the boardroom at the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The Starkey building is located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata. The meeting will stream live on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com. The meeting will also stream to YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins

BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
BRANDYWINE, MD
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun

EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
MISSING PERSON: Lucas Matthew Domingues, Age 16

HOLLYWOOD, Md. -The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Lucas Matthew Domingues. Last seen in Hollywood. If seen call Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign that Calvert County’s economy continues to thrive. These businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for residents.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Child Flown Out After ATV Crash In Newburg

NEWBURG, Md. – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 12:39 p.m., crews were dispatched to the scene of an ATV accident in the area of Rock Point Road in Newburg. Crews arrived on scene and discovered a 13-year-old male patient unconscious and unresponsive. The Maryland State Police Aviation have...
NEWBURG, MD
Reckless Endangerment In Lexington Park Under Investigation

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 8:19 pm, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy reported hearing shots fired in the area of Hancock Road in Lexington Park, as well as multiple witnesses who reported shots being fired in the area. Upon investigation,...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Failing To Stop At Traffic Light Causes Double Fatal Crash In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md– On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 0053 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the...
WALDORF, MD
Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center

UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
WALDORF, MD
Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Citizen At Hotel In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen armed robbery that occurred last month. On December 12, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a hotel room in the 11700 block of...
WALDORF, MD
Firefighters Respond To Abandoned House Fire In Drayden

VALLEY LEE, Md. – On January 20, 2023 at approximately 12:36 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 45300 block of Drayden Road. A caller advised the fire was showing from the attic. Crews arrived and found an abandoned single-story home showing smoke...
VALLEY LEE, MD

