MARBURY, Md. – More than 100 pieces of art will be on display through Feb. 5 during the Seven-Up+ 2023 art show at the Mattawoman Creek Art Center. The show — which has been held for more than 25 years — highlights the work of students of the seven Charles County Public high schools and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. CCPS art teachers are invited to select five pieces created by students to bring to the show.

MARBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO