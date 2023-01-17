Read full article on original website
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Climate change could increase precipitation in California storms by trillions of gallons, study says
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says.
Biden: Deadly California storms 'caused by climate change'
President Joe Biden delivered brief remarks after surveying storm damage in California on Thursday, declaring the destruction a clear sign of climate change.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Storms damage California crops, farms
Storms bring water and havoc to California farms. While the water from the storms that hit California during the past two weeks brought some hope for agriculture’s water needs, it also damaged crops. The historic storms damaged crops from broccoli to strawberries in the Salinas Valley. In a Jan....
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased costs of procuring gas to customers.
KESQ
Most popular girl names in the 90s in California
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in California from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
californiaglobe.com
California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms
The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Drought, fire, flood: natural disasters test California town
Jason and Shannon Phleger had just rebuilt their wildfire-ravaged home when it was wrecked again by one of the powerful storms that swept through California last week. "Our struggle kind of represents... what California and the West Coast is going to look like in the future," Jason Phleger said.
Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues
“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Gov. Gavin Newsom added during the president’s stop in Aptos.
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
The Weather Channel
Hundreds Evacuated From California Commuter Train After Mudslide Blocks Tracks
More than 200 passengers were on the Altamont Corridor Express Train. The mudslide was one of several blocking transportation routes in parts of California hammered by recent storms. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. More than 200...
sfstandard.com
Residents of 3 More California Counties Can Apply for Federal Disaster Relief
Three more California counties have been added to President Joe Biden’s list of those eligible for disaster relief following this month’s rainstorms that inflicted untold damage and killed at least 20 people across the state. Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties now join Merced, Sacramento and...
actionnewsnow.com
Wolf attacks increase in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground
A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Storms tell California to upgrade its plumbing
A series of storms has dumped immense amounts of water on California, but the state needs some new plumbing to take advantage of such events and counteract the effects of drought.
California set to get needed break from storms. How long will it last?
A much-needed break from the relentless train of storms from the Pacific is set to unfold across California, and AccuWeather meteorologists believe the pause in major rain and mountain snow events should last through the end of January. During much of late December and the first half of January, storms...
californiaglobe.com
California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire
California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
Is California's drought over? Here's what you need to know about rain, snow reservoirs and drought
The year 2023 began with a historic bang — record precipitation and disastrous flooding throughout much of California. Parched watersheds soaked up the first rains, but soon became waterlogged. Runoff accelerated. Sodden hillsides collapsed. Rural levees burst and rivers spilled their banks. Towns went underwater. People died. Meanwhile, the...
