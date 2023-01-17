ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Storms damage California crops, farms

Storms bring water and havoc to California farms. While the water from the storms that hit California during the past two weeks brought some hope for agriculture’s water needs, it also damaged crops. The historic storms damaged crops from broccoli to strawberries in the Salinas Valley. In a Jan....
CALIFORNIA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
KESQ

Most popular girl names in the 90s in California

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in California from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms

The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Wolf attacks increase in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire

California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy