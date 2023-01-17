ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park Review

Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park

Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
FOREST PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

String of home burglaries reported on Chicago's South Side

In at least eight incidence, the burglar forces entry into a residence and steals property from within before fleeing the scene, according to a CPD community alert. All of the burglaries have taken place in the Clearing or Garfield Ridge neighborhoods. Around 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of South...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man attacked, robbed while waiting on CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked and robbed while waiting on a CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park overnight. Around 12:35 a.m., police said a 44-year-old man was waiting on the platform for the Harlem stop the O'Hare branch Blue Line, in the 5500 block of North Harlem Avenue, when three men approached and demanded money,
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Josephine’s Southern Cooking Has Stayed In Chatham Through Thick And Thin. Will The South Side Show Up To Keep It Afloat?

CHATHAM — Customers Gerri Jordan and Jeanette Foreman are sipping a glass of red wine as they polish off plates of liver and onions at Josephine’s Southern Cooking. Across from them, in a black turtleneck and a gray, curly halo, Dorothy Reid takes a sip from her glass. She likes the smothered pork chops with rice and green beans.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 63, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Austin neighborhood. Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen by her son around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her home in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed in head, neck on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during an argument Wednesday morning in the Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The 41-year-old was arguing with a known female around 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the head and neck, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 15, lured by man while walking in Hermosa

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl Tuesday evening in the Hermosa neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was walking around 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Karlov Avenue when a man tried to lure her, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.  
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Gillman’s Ace Hardware set to close after 80 years

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Welles Park Isn’t Getting Night Game Lights Due To Neighbor Pushback, Park District Says: The Welles Park Parents Association floated its pitch to add lights at Welles Park to allow nighttime games for its youth league teams back in 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 shot after off-duty Chicago cop interrupts apparent robbery in Brainerd

CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago cop was involved in a shooting in Brainerd Wednesday afternoon and part of the incident was captured on camera. At about 12:53 p.m., an off-duty Chicago police officer interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said.
