Traverse City, MI

Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan

How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan’s Real-Life Version of the Resort in “The Shining”

This structure closely resembled the one in "The Shining" and was similarly surrounded by mountains (hills). Sitting abandoned for years, this ghost resort sparked the imaginations of those who visited (trespassed) as well as area residents. Sugar Loaf Ski Lodge, somewhat northwest of Traverse City, made it’s debut to the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
So, How Would You Describe Michigan’s Winter in 5 Words or Less?

Ah, winter in Michigan. You can love it, you can hate it, but...can you describe it in 5 words or less?. This was a question that was posed on Michigan's Reddit page by u/blochow2001. Their answer was, "Fifty shades of Gray," which is accurate and hilarious. The answers from fellow Michiganders, which you can see here, were equally hilarious.
MICHIGAN STATE
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?

Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Counties With the Most Crimes Committed

Every state has areas where crime seems to be more prevalent. Higher crime rates are typically associated with more urban areas, as well as those that have experienced an economic downturn, but that's not always the case. Each year, the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center division compiles statistical...
MICHIGAN STATE
Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk

This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell. If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960

Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023

While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash

It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State Troopers Are Seeking Local Acting Volunteers

If the desire to be an actor dwells within your soul, now is your chance to portray a thief, an unruly drunk during a traffic stop, or perhaps a suspect, or victim, involved in a violent domestic dispute. The Michigan State Police is seeking a diverse pool of actors, reflective...
MICHIGAN STATE
