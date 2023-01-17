Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan
How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Michigan’s Real-Life Version of the Resort in “The Shining”
This structure closely resembled the one in "The Shining" and was similarly surrounded by mountains (hills). Sitting abandoned for years, this ghost resort sparked the imaginations of those who visited (trespassed) as well as area residents. Sugar Loaf Ski Lodge, somewhat northwest of Traverse City, made it’s debut to the...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
So, How Would You Describe Michigan’s Winter in 5 Words or Less?
Ah, winter in Michigan. You can love it, you can hate it, but...can you describe it in 5 words or less?. This was a question that was posed on Michigan's Reddit page by u/blochow2001. Their answer was, "Fifty shades of Gray," which is accurate and hilarious. The answers from fellow Michiganders, which you can see here, were equally hilarious.
Sneak Peek: Automakers Are Testing New EVs in Downtown Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Let me be clear: I am not a car person, or gear head, or whatever car enthusiasts are called! That being said, I'm still a person who likes to be in the know. That's why I was so intrigued when I heard about the mysterious cars that were flooding the streets of downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
13 Famous Michigan Restaurants Featured On TV’s ‘Man vs Food’
Foodies obsessed with food challenge shows celebrate whenever Michigan spots are featured nationally. 'Man vs Food' has visited the Mitten State many times since the show started in 2008. Today, we'll talk about and show you the tasty Michigan spots that have made the show. What's the premise of 'Man...
Upcoming Birthday? Celebrate With These Freebies Across Southwest Michigan
I have a birthday coming up next month and I'll be honest, I'm not exactly thrilled about it. Of course I'm looking forward to celebrating with friends and family, but what's really keeping me hopeful about turning another year older is taking advantage of the many birthday freebies across Southwest Michigan.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Rock of Ages or White Shoal: Which One is Michigan’s Tallest Lighthouse?
Okay, currently there are two lighthouses that claim to be the tallest in Michigan: the White Shoal Lighthouse and the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. According to my original 2021 article on the White Shoal, it's “the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, standing at 121 feet.....about 20 miles east of Mackinac Point.” And according to an Mlive article from January 2023, “White Shoal is a well-known landmark with its iconic red-and-white candy cane paint job. At 121 feet, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Great Lakes.”
Who Remembers the Asylum That Used to Be in Michigan’s U.P.?
It's funny how you accidentally learn about the history of your current state of residence. As part of a New Year's resolution, I'm attempting to read more books. I started with one written by a Michigan author: The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne. The story is fictional but starts off...
Michigan Counties With the Most Crimes Committed
Every state has areas where crime seems to be more prevalent. Higher crime rates are typically associated with more urban areas, as well as those that have experienced an economic downturn, but that's not always the case. Each year, the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center division compiles statistical...
Michigan Food Banks Are Struggling; Here’s How You Can Help in Southwest Michigan
It's been a tough year for a lot of people. Inflation has hit nearly every aspect of daily life, with groceries alone rising more than 11% in price. Currently, due to a mass die-off of chickens, eggs have skyrocketed in grocery stories. This combination of inflation and low supply in...
Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk
This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell. If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.
Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960
Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Details On 911 Outage That Struck Michigan, Including Calhoun County
Details are beginning to surface, concerning a 911 communication meltdown that swept across Michigan Tuesday afternoon. Calhoun, Eaton, Hillsdale, Washtenaw, and as far north as Grand Traverse County, all reported the 911 outage that struck their systems. The state network was able to isolate the problem and get 911 back...
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash
It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
Michigan State Troopers Are Seeking Local Acting Volunteers
If the desire to be an actor dwells within your soul, now is your chance to portray a thief, an unruly drunk during a traffic stop, or perhaps a suspect, or victim, involved in a violent domestic dispute. The Michigan State Police is seeking a diverse pool of actors, reflective...
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0