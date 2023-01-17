Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns
"Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Texas continued a 14-month streak of record...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma representative files bill to add school supplies to tax-free weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The deadline to file bills for the upcoming legislative session is approaching. The latest bill, House Bill 1039, would help parents during the back-to-school shopping season. Right now, during tax-free weekends, sales tax rates are waived for Oklahoma shoppers who buy specific items, but school...
abc7amarillo.com
State employees call for their piece of the budget surplus after years without raises
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state employees tell lawmakers they need help now more than ever to catch up with years of inflation. They'd like to see pay raises, something they haven't seen in a while, and they believe the time is now. State employees are asking lawmakers for a...
abc7amarillo.com
State budget proposals would raise property tax exemptions
AUSTIN, Texas — Property tax is top of mind in the two proposals put forward by the Texas House of Representatives and Senate, with the goal of providing relief, as mentioned by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor as priorities. The budget sets aside about $15 billion to enact property...
abc7amarillo.com
Suspected meteor lights up Oklahoma skies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Viewers across Green Country have reported seeing a bright flash of light appearing in the sky followed by a loud boom around 3:39 a.m. Friday morning. Videos that captured the event suggest a meteor burning up in the atmosphere above Green Country, but no official reports have confirmed that as the object.
abc7amarillo.com
Back-to-back winter storms for south/central Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A potent upper-level storm system will swing across the south/central Plains this weekend bringing heavy wet snow to portions of southeast Colorado and western Kansas Friday night through the day Saturday. The Texas and Oklahoma panhandles will likely miss any significant moisture with this first storm...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma could receive over $50M in federal funds from challenges to FCC broadband map
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Broadband Office has an update on their urgent request to check your service with the FCC broadband map. The maps shows all areas of Oklahoma have coverage, something that is misleading. For the last month, Mike Fina, the Chairman of the state's...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas House, Senate release budget proposals with $130 billion in revenue
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives and Senate unveiled their fiscal plan for the next two years in Texas on Wednesday, reporting more than $130 billion in revenue, a nearly ten percent increase. In a statement following the release of the Senate's budget, Lieutenant Governor called the...
abc7amarillo.com
Lack of moisture affecting cattle sales
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Texas Agriculture Daily estimates that more than 480,000 cattle in Texas were sold in 2022 compared to the previous year as a result of the drought. The lack of moisture is resulting in more cattle being sent to slaughter which drives up cattle slaughter...
abc7amarillo.com
Ivon Adams, man accused of killing Athena Brownfield, arrives back in Oklahoma
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. According to Caddo County Jail records, Ivon Adams was booked just before 9 p.m. Thursday on multiple charges including first-degree murder. Ivon Adams, the man who allegedly killed missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, is being extradited to Oklahoma on Thursday. Adams was released from the...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond seeking more time between executions
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals requesting that seven impending executions be carried out with more time between each event. Oklahoma has had four executions over nearly five months, with 21 more pending. Drummond personally attended...
abc7amarillo.com
Community Colleges looking for new ways to find funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texas community colleges want to change the way they are funded by the state. The president of Amarillo College says the move is a way of betting on themselves. “Community colleges are proposing a shift from enrollment-based funding to outcome-based funding,” says Amarillo College President...
abc7amarillo.com
Winter storm watch issued for the south Plains this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of the south/central plains highlighting Friday night and Saturday, January 21st 2023 for heavy snow potential. Areas included in the winter storm watch are Union county in northeast New Mexico, Cimarron county in the Oklahoma panhandle, and all of southeast Colorado and southwest Kansas.
abc7amarillo.com
New deterrent for catalytic converter theft
A state lawmaker hopes to crack down on the huge spike in catalytic converter thefts in Texas. The thefts are up 5,300 percent since 2019. Catalytic converter thefts are a big problem across Texas, including the panhandle. “Last year, we had 309 reported catalytic converter thefts that you know as...
abc7amarillo.com
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
