Oklahoma State

Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns

"Texas jobless rate drops below 4% for first time since pandemic shutdowns" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Texas continued a 14-month streak of record...
TEXAS STATE
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma representative files bill to add school supplies to tax-free weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The deadline to file bills for the upcoming legislative session is approaching. The latest bill, House Bill 1039, would help parents during the back-to-school shopping season. Right now, during tax-free weekends, sales tax rates are waived for Oklahoma shoppers who buy specific items, but school...
TULSA, OK
State budget proposals would raise property tax exemptions

AUSTIN, Texas — Property tax is top of mind in the two proposals put forward by the Texas House of Representatives and Senate, with the goal of providing relief, as mentioned by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor as priorities. The budget sets aside about $15 billion to enact property...
TEXAS STATE
Suspected meteor lights up Oklahoma skies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Viewers across Green Country have reported seeing a bright flash of light appearing in the sky followed by a loud boom around 3:39 a.m. Friday morning. Videos that captured the event suggest a meteor burning up in the atmosphere above Green Country, but no official reports have confirmed that as the object.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Back-to-back winter storms for south/central Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A potent upper-level storm system will swing across the south/central Plains this weekend bringing heavy wet snow to portions of southeast Colorado and western Kansas Friday night through the day Saturday. The Texas and Oklahoma panhandles will likely miss any significant moisture with this first storm...
COLORADO STATE
Texas House, Senate release budget proposals with $130 billion in revenue

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives and Senate unveiled their fiscal plan for the next two years in Texas on Wednesday, reporting more than $130 billion in revenue, a nearly ten percent increase. In a statement following the release of the Senate's budget, Lieutenant Governor called the...
TEXAS STATE
Lack of moisture affecting cattle sales

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Texas Agriculture Daily estimates that more than 480,000 cattle in Texas were sold in 2022 compared to the previous year as a result of the drought. The lack of moisture is resulting in more cattle being sent to slaughter which drives up cattle slaughter...
TEXAS STATE
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond seeking more time between executions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals requesting that seven impending executions be carried out with more time between each event. Oklahoma has had four executions over nearly five months, with 21 more pending. Drummond personally attended...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Community Colleges looking for new ways to find funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texas community colleges want to change the way they are funded by the state. The president of Amarillo College says the move is a way of betting on themselves. “Community colleges are proposing a shift from enrollment-based funding to outcome-based funding,” says Amarillo College President...
AMARILLO, TX
Winter storm watch issued for the south Plains this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of the south/central plains highlighting Friday night and Saturday, January 21st 2023 for heavy snow potential. Areas included in the winter storm watch are Union county in northeast New Mexico, Cimarron county in the Oklahoma panhandle, and all of southeast Colorado and southwest Kansas.
UNION COUNTY, NM
New deterrent for catalytic converter theft

A state lawmaker hopes to crack down on the huge spike in catalytic converter thefts in Texas. The thefts are up 5,300 percent since 2019. Catalytic converter thefts are a big problem across Texas, including the panhandle. “Last year, we had 309 reported catalytic converter thefts that you know as...
AMARILLO, TX
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
SANTA FE, NM

