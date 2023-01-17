Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers are two Green Bay Packers players around whom there are many questions this offseason. Everyone is familiar with the Rodgers questions: “will he or won’t he?” “Trade him, or not?” To his credit, Rodgers has put himself in a position where he can control (mostly) what happens. Jones, on the other hand, does not. With a $20 million cap hit in 2023, there are questions concerning his future with the team. The Packers almost have to restructure his deal if they want to keep him, or else they have to cut him to afford other players. Brian Gutekunst has said that they [the Packers] expect to have Jones back next season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO