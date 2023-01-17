Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
New NFL team emerges as Tom Brady frontrunner?
Tom Brady’s looming free agency continues to be one of the more intriguing NFL stories heading into the offseason. Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Whether that makes Brady more or less likely to commit to the organization after last season’s disastrous run remains unclear.
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Kansas City Chiefs Make Major Offensive Roster Decision For Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs made final game roster additions Friday. The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The loss of Hardman put a hole in their lineup for wide receivers. It was assumed the Chiefs would add a wide receiver from the practice squad for the game to replace Hardman’s spot. Many Chiefs fans online Friday were waiting for news as to who head coach Andy Reid and his staff would choose.
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart Explains Why Keeping Controversial OC Matt Canada For 2023 Was the Correct Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers are well known for pulling a Tammy Wynette and “standing by their man.” They have a long history of keeping coaches; look at the fact that they have had three head coaches in more than 50 years. This sometimes works in their favor and sometimes not so much. The Steelers are employing that same tactic by keeping current offensive coordinator, Matt Canada for 2023.
Rob Gronkowski makes playing for Patriots sound miserable
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski has become the latest person to make "The Patriot Way" sound absolutely miserable. As shared by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post, Gronkowski discussed featuring for the New England Patriots from 2010 through the 2018 season during an appearance on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams" program.
Rob Gronkowski's whining about his time with the Patriots is getting old
Rob Gronkowski said this week on Kay Adams’ FanDuel show that playing for the New England Patriots was a depressing experience. His whining about his time in Foxborough is getting old.
Troubling report emerges about Zach Wilson's work ethic
The New York Jets have insisted they are not giving up on Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but the quarterback may have to make some serious changes to his worth ethic if he wants to win back the trust of his teammates. During a Friday appearance on “The Pat McAfee...
Expected timetable for Patriots to decide on offensive coordinator
The New England Patriots have jumped head-first into the interview process for their vacant offensive coordinator position, and a recent report from NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran suggests the search isn’t expected to take long. Bill O’Brien is still perceived to be the top candidate for the...
Rob Gronkowski admits he came close to signing with Patriots division rival
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a new favorite team to cheer for, and it’s not the Patriots. The tight end revealed that he is switching back to being a Buffalo Bills fan, during an appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.
Steelers Still Hiring Frank Reich Absolutely The Right Back Up Plan For 2023
Whether the Pittsburgh Steelers have made the correct decision on keeping Matt Canada for a third season to try and make his offense work at the NFL level will have to wait until the team hits the field in 2023. If it doesn’t end up working, they’ll need to be ready to make a change. As 10 teams, including three that made the postseason, embark on searches for new offensive coordinators, one Steelers insider says the team needs to ensure they’ve got themselves covered should things go south in a hurry in 2023.
Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
Former Chicago Bears safety lands job with Tennessee
A former Chicago Bears defensive back lands a job with the Tennessee Titans after the Bears asked to interview him. The Chicago Bears have put in a few requests for interviews as they are looking for a new defensive backs coach with James Rowe’s departure. Chicago has already put...
Stolen football autographed by Brady, former Patriots QBs recovered by police
WATERTOWN, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts have recovered a stolen football that was autographed by all three quarterbacks onthe Super Bowl-winning 2001 New England Patriots, including Tom Brady. The Watertown Police Department shared on Facebook that a football signed by Brady, starter-turned-backup Drew Bledsoe and third-stringer Damon Huard was...
Bills safety tells Buccaneers' Tom Brady: 'Go be with your kids'
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has made his feelings known about the playing future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year," Poyer said during the latest edition of "The Jordan Poyer Podcast," as shared by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said 'you can’t count Tom out.' … And sure as s--- he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man."
Off The Ray-Dar: Farewell And Adieu To These Raiders In-House Free Agents
Decisions, decisions. There’s going to be a lot on Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler’s and head coach Josh McDaniels’ plate this offseason. First on the “to-do” list for Ziegler and McDaniels. The first task is to do a review and breakdown of the...
Aaron Jones reveals why Aaron Rodgers is one of his favorite teammates
Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers are two Green Bay Packers players around whom there are many questions this offseason. Everyone is familiar with the Rodgers questions: “will he or won’t he?” “Trade him, or not?” To his credit, Rodgers has put himself in a position where he can control (mostly) what happens. Jones, on the other hand, does not. With a $20 million cap hit in 2023, there are questions concerning his future with the team. The Packers almost have to restructure his deal if they want to keep him, or else they have to cut him to afford other players. Brian Gutekunst has said that they [the Packers] expect to have Jones back next season.
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
Brock Purdy — the trick to beating him, 49ers in Divisional Round
As the Dallas Cowboys fanbase continues its quest for a Super Bowl, a dark, intimidating shadow lurks in its path. This shadow belongs to nonother than San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. This young quarterback was the very last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and has shown to deserve...
Eagles All Pro TJ Edwards Has Bold Message for Doubters
TJ Edwards and the Philadelphia Eagles were able to hold onto the NFC’s top spot despite a plethora of injuries towards the end of the season. Thankfully, the top seed allowed them a bye week to get healthy. On Saturday night, Edwards and the Eagles will take on a familiar foe in the New York Giants. The Giants, of course, defeated the Minnesota Vikings in convincing fashion last week on Wild Card Weekend. The Eagles and Giants matchup is truly going to be an exciting one. However, some NFL analysts and fans have begun to doubt whether or not the Eagles will be able to advance.
