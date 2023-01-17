Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars following a recent drug investigation. The investigation began last month when the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team was contacted by the Homeland Security Investigations Eastern Shore Office regarding an international package that was found to contain 4,000 Zolpidem pills, which is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. The package was being sent to an address in Salisbury.
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation
DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
WMDT.com
Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation
DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
WMDT.com
Wanted Dover man arrested
DOVER, Del. – A wanted Dover man is behind bars following a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., a search warrant was executed on an apartment at 405 Country Drive that was associated with a man wanted for domestic related charges, identified as 22-year-old Jahheam Taylor. The search led to the recovery of 1,144.5 grams of marijuana, drug packaging material, $3,001, and ammunition.
Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of N.J. man arrested in Georgia, investigators say
A man wanted for a deadly Cumberland County shooting had eluded authorities for nearly six months, but he was ultimately arrested Saturday in Georgia, officials said. Ryan A. Askins, 29, of Bridgeton, was taken into custody by multiple agencies including U.S. Marshals and the Georgia State Patrol in connection with the 2022 murder of 36-year-old Bridgeton resident Herbert R. Lee Jr., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
WMDT.com
Several arrested in Somerset Co. drug investigation
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Numerous suspects have been arrested following a drug distribution investigation in Somerset County. We’re told the Somerset County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by numerous local agencies in conducting a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network Initiative targeting organized controlled dangerous substance distribution taking place in Somerset County. Officials identified several open-air drug markets frequented by specific distributors on nearly a daily basis. Members of SCNTF utilized concerned citizen complaints, intelligence provided by local law enforcement, confidential informant information, and surveillance to confirm the individuals and CDS activity.
WBOC
Another Arrested, Four More Dogs Rescued in Seaford Dog Fighting Ring
LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford. The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Jacobs is currently...
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Smyrna man
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Smyrna man. We’re told 33-year-old James Wheeler has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, burglary, and assault charges stemming from an incident that happened Wednesday evening in Magnolia. Wheeler is approximately 5’8″, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has teardrop tattoos next to his right eye and script tattoos on his right arm. Police say his current whereabouts are unknown but he frequents the Magnolia and Camden areas.
Ankle monitor leads to 6th man charged for dog fighting
An ankle monitor led to the arrest of the sixth man who has been charged with animal cruelty and more in a Seaford dog fighting case. The Office of Animal Welfare and state police raided a Seaford resident Jan. 8 and charged five men then. The officers rescued 14 animals that day. One died and five required medical care. Four ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Two Central Delaware Teen Girls Arrested in Wilmington for Stealing Vehicle
Two teen girls–one from Magnolia and the other from Milford–are charged in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred overnight in Wilmington. Police also arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington. Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Wawa on Ogletown Stanton Road in Wilmington and learned that a 21-year-old woman parked her car in front of the store and went inside while leaving the vehicle unlocked and running. As she returned, she saw that it was missing. Police determined that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the area of northbound I-95 and Frawley Stadium. They found the two girls and Elam-Coursey hiding in the marsh near the location of the stolen vehicle. Police arrested the three without incident and charged them with the following crimes:
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 6th suspect arrested in dogfighting probe; 4 more dogs rescued
Four more dogs have been rescued in Sussex County as part of a continuing investigation into dog-fighting. The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare said Friday that the dogs were found at the home of a Laurel man who was believed to be at a Seaford property when five people were arrested on dog-fighting charges earlier this month. Two of the dogs were found chained up in the woods behind the home, and had injuries consistent with fighting.
Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man
The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating 33-year-old James Wheeler of Smyrna, Delaware. Wheeler currently has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, […] The post Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced for distributing fentanyl
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for fentanyl distribution. 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins was convicted in September 2022 of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regarding Jenkins selling narcotics in Wicomico County. Two law enforcement officers posed in an undercover capacity and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. Officers say they initially believed the drugs being sold by Jenkins were heroin, but lab testing showed that the substances were fentanyl. Police say during the latter two incidents, Jenkins sent another person to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officers on his behalf. The person was allegedly suffering under the throes of drug addiction and was coaxed into delivering the fentanyl packages for Jenkins with the promise of receiving additional drugs for his personal use.
WMDT.com
Lewdness investigation leads to arrest on weapons charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a man on multiple charges following a lewdness investigation. Just before 11 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a man, identified as 40-year-old Quentin Parker, urinating outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Magic Seven. The officer made contact with Parker, at which time Parker got back into his vehicle. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, leading to a search that revealed a loaded 9mm handgun and 24.6 grams of marijuana.
delawarepublic.org
Office of Animal Welfare makes sixth arrest in connection with Sussex County dog fighting ring
Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare makes a sixth arrest in connection to an alleged dog fighting ring discovered in Sussex County January 8th. 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel was arrested January 12 and released on his own recognizance, but is now being held without bail for a violation of probation related to his earlier arrest.
firststateupdate.com
Police Seek Tips In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Woodcrest Drive Tuesday evening according to Public Information Officer Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 8:03 p.m., when Dover Police were called to the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive for...
starpublications.online
State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Laurel late yesterday afternoon that resulted in the deaths of two people. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:09 p.m., a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same vicinity. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line, and entered the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500. This resulted in a head-on collision between the two pickup trucks in the eastbound lane.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Convicted of Armed Robbery, Assault
A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and first-degree assault among other charges, following a two-day jury trial. The charges stem from an incident On March 13, 2022, in which Kendal Lee Smiley stole a silver handgun from a relative and walked a short distance to the Pizza City located on Carroll Street in Salisbury. Smiley covered himself in a grey hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and a red plastic mask before entering the business. Immediately upon entering, he pointed the handgun at two employees and robbed the store of the money within the cash register. Sentencing was postponed pending the completion of a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Smiley remains in custody pending sentencing.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Briefing takes note of lead role of fentanyl in 515 suspected overdose deaths
This week, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, along with top leaders from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security held a briefing on suspected drug overdose deaths in the state. The event included the announcement of an opioid response center. In 2021,...
Comments / 1