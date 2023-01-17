Read full article on original website
The BMW 840i Gran Coupe is the Personal Luxury Coupe Redefined
Personal luxury coupes are quickly going extinct. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, they were at their zenith; almost every premium manufacturer had multiple options in the category. Automakers from around the globe wanted in on this segment, and in Europe, the Germans gave us icons like the original BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz CL.
Uber Wants Cheaper EVs Made Just For Ride-Sharing
Uber is doing everything it can to make an entire fleet of electric ride-sharing vehicles by 2030. Uber has already taken a step in that direction, by working a deal with Hertz to allow drivers to rent its electric vehicles. Another avenue the ride-sharing company is considering is having a dedicated electric vehicle made exclusively for ride-sharing, per a report from the Wall Street Journal.
Elon Musk's Tesla Trial Seems To Be Going Well
Elon Musk’s Tesla trial is beginning, Alpine wants to give the U.S. a shot, and German authorities want Tesla’s Berlin plant to rev up those fryers. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 19, 2023. 1st Gear: The ‘Funding Secured’ Trial Is Underway...
Honda Made Its 30 Millionth Vehicle After Over 40 Years in the U.S.
It was at a Wendy’s in 1976 when the then-governor of Ohio James A. Rhodes had morning burgers with some Japanese government officials to pitch them on one thing: A Honda factory to be built in the state, the country’s first. When that factory, in Marysville, Ohio, eventually started producing cars in 1982, it was off to the races, though probably no one could predict what a massive success it would turn out to be.
Virginia Rejects $3.5-Billion Ford Plant Over Fears of Communist Chinese Control
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Ford to take its plan to build a massive, 2,500-job EV battery plant in the state and shove it, all because Ford’s partner in the project is a Chinese battery manufacturer—the largest such manufacturer in the world. In what can best be described...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Most New Cars Are Now Selling for Less than MSRP
2022 was a bad time to buy a car. As was 2021. And most of 2020. But the good news is, that appears to be changing for the better. Shoppers still aren’t likely to land some of the best deals that were available before the pandemic hit, but at the very least, it appears the days of paying over MSRP for the privilege of owning a basic family vehicle are over.
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
How Did Toyota End Up So Far Behind on Electric Vehicles?
For years, I defended Toyota’s reluctance to sell an electric vehicle. It was just a conservative company waiting until there was more demand for EVs. And it’s not like it wasn’t doing anything with batteries and electric motors. Toyota sold both conventional hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Making an EV when the time was right would be like flipping a switch for Toyota. Except here we are in 2023, and it feels like Toyota legitimately does not want to sell EVs.
Activists Troll Toyota, BMW for Fighting Climate Policy With 400 Fake Billboards Across Europe
Those of you who live in or just so happened to pass through London, Paris or Brussels last weekend may have noticed some strange, vaguely unsettling Toyota and BMW billboards in your travels. Parody ads highlighting the dichotomy between the automakers’ “greenwashed” environmentalist marketing and anti-climate protection lobbying recently popped up across Europe, according to Brandalism, one of the activist groups responsible. And they don’t hold back.
Carvana Takes a Poison Pill to Avoid a Hostile Takeover
Struggling online used car retailer Carvana is doing all it can to ward off a hostile takeover — including a “poison pill” maneuver. Illinois dealers are appealing the state’s direct-to-customer EV sales ruling, and BYD is taking a cautious approach when it comes to entering the U.S. market. All these stories and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, January 18, 2022.
Winnebago Turned Ford’s E-Transit Into an Electric Adventure Van
“Take only photos, leave only footprints” is a corny saying I like batting around every time I head out into the wilderness. It’s all about leaving nature where nature belongs and heading home without a trace. But if your only method of getting into the countryside means leaving a cloud of toxic gases in your wake, can anyone ever really stick to this cheesy mantra?
Tesla's Price Cuts Could Force Everyone Else to Slash EV Prices
When Tesla announced it was drastically cutting the prices of its entire EV model lineup, it may have started a pricing war with other legacy automakers. These price cuts put Tesla more in line with vehicles from Ford and General Motors, according to the Detroit Free Press. In fact, while Tesla has been slashing prices, the other two have been raising them for some of their EVs.
Out With the Old, In With the New: Formula E Is Embracing Its New Wave of Manufacturers
In its nine years of existence, Formula E has seen its fair share of ups and downs. The evolution of the much maligned mid-race car swap, for example, transformed FE’s image into something more serious — but the sport has also struggled to maintain a grasp on the teams and manufacturers. When Audi, BMW, and later Mercedes all announced their departures from FE, critics were quick to point out the series was struggling. Those same critics, though, have been rather quiet in the face of new entrants like Maserati and McLaren, two prestigious nameplates that will undoubtedly bring value to the sport.
Harley-Davidson Will Go All-Electric, Says CEO
Harley-Davidson is planning to phase out motorcycles powered by its storied internal combustion engines, and will slowly but surely transform into an all-electric brand. Harley CEO Jochen Zeitz tells Dezeen that after 120 years of being famous for its big gas-powered models, electrification is the logical next step. That is, if the company plans on sticking around for another 120 years.
Formula E's Future Could Be Circuits Like Portland
Since its inception, one of Formula E’s greatest challenges has been its insistence on street racing in city centers. In theory, bringing motorsport to the people is a great way to find new fanbases. In reality, locals aren’t always thrilled about road closures, and the changing tides of government leave FE up to the whims of politicians. That’s why CEO Jamie Reigle sees a strong future for FE in circuits like Portland International Raceway.
At $3,999, Is This 1972 MGB-GT a Project With Potential?
The amazing thing about today’s Nice Price or No Dice MGB-GT is that while it’s a project, pretty much every part of it is readily available. Let’s see if it’s priced well enough to get someone to part with its asking price. While yesterday’s 2012 Toyota...
The Candela C-8 Borrows the Polestar 2's Batteries to Achieve the Longest Range of Any Electric Boat
Swedish boatmaker Candela partnered with Polestar to make an electric boat that the company claims will have the longest range in the world. The Candela C-8 will have a range of up to 57 nautical miles, or 65 miles, at a cruising speed of 22 knots, or 25 miles per hour. Candela says the C-8's performance puts it on par with powerboats using internal combustion engines, and it’s all thanks to a combination of hydrofoils, efficient motors and batteries sourced from Polestar.
A Bright Orange Mercedes-AMG GT Stands Sentry on Former Crypto Row at the World Economic Forum
There are a lot fewer crypto bros and NFT nerds in Davos, Switzerland this week for the World Economic Forum, but one eye-catching visual reminder of the teetering crypto currency market remains: A bright orange Mercedes-AMG GT with a Bitcoin badge replacing the Mercedes three pointed star on the front.
AMG Says Don't Expect Another Hypercar Like the One Any Time Soon
The world first caught wind of the Mercedes-AMG One way back in 2017, but the production version wasn’t formally introduced until last year. That’s because the engineering team had to harness literal magic to make the thing road legal per Europe’s existing emissions regulations. The solution was an extensive exhaust cleaning system immersed in the complex web of energy that underpins the Formula 1-inspired hypercar.
