DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, where one person was shot on Saturday. According to tweets from the police department, officers responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach around noon to investigate reports that someone was shot. Police say the shooter is not a threat to other patients, and they are "contained."

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO