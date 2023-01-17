ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after an Orange County crash on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A motorcycle and an SUV crashed around 1:47 a.m. Sunday near Orange Blossom Trail and West Michigan Street. Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV was trying to make a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: One person shot at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, shooter contained

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, where one person was shot on Saturday. According to tweets from the police department, officers responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach around noon to investigate reports that someone was shot. Police say the shooter is not a threat to other patients, and they are "contained."
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

FHP: Woman dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday night on State Road 429. According to FHP, the crash happened on the southbound lanes of SR-429 near Seidel Road around 11 p.m. Friday when a 2009 Nissan Altima, disabled in the outside lane from a prior crash, was rear-ended by a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer that failed to stop or move around the disabled car.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash

The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Driver dies after Orange County crash

OCOEE, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in an Ocoee crash Friday. A car was southbound on County Road 561 when it traveled into a northbound lane and hit a car head-on. The driver of the southbound...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman injured in Orange County shooting, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a shooting. The shooting occurred on Mercy Drive in Orlando on Friday. According to Orlando police, a woman suffered injuries from a gunshot wound. She is expected to recover. Police said no suspects have been identified yet.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Volusia County drug activity investigation leads to 12 arrests

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation into drug activity in Volusia County led to the arrests of 12 people Friday. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said starting in August, complaints came in about drug activity in the area of Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach. Several overdoses, one of...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Bail denied for Cocoa police officer accused of firing shots after domestic incident

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Cocoa police officer arrested in December after anhours-long standoff with police was denied bail Thursday. On Dec. 27, Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies were called after a woman contacted the sheriff’s office advising the Patrick Michael Kelly had threatened her with a firearm and was experiencing an "emotional crisis."
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy