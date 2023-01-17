Read full article on original website
WESH
Orlando police search for suspect in robbery, shooting that injured man
ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a robbery Saturday afternoon. According to the Orlando Police Department, the back of a man's car, where he was a passenger, was struck by an SUV in the area of South Semoran Boulevard. When the two...
WESH
Suspect faces charges after Orange County shooting kills man, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a man is in custody after a shooting that killed one person in Orlando Friday evening. Orlando police announced that Willie Shade, 34, has been arrested on the charge of first-degree murder with a firearm. A shooting occurred Friday along Arlington Street and...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
WESH
3 suspects in custody after robbery at Volusia County gas station
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Three suspects have been taken into custody following a robbery in Volusia County. Edgewater police said the robbery happened at a Shell gas station on South Ridgewood Avenue. No one was hurt during the robbery. Police said three suspects fled from the scene on foot, but...
WESH
Motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after an Orange County crash on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A motorcycle and an SUV crashed around 1:47 a.m. Sunday near Orange Blossom Trail and West Michigan Street. Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV was trying to make a...
WESH
Police: One person shot at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, shooter contained
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, where one person was shot on Saturday. According to tweets from the police department, officers responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach around noon to investigate reports that someone was shot. Police say the shooter is not a threat to other patients, and they are "contained."
click orlando
Cocoa man dead, passenger seriously injured after crash into ditch in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’...
WESH
FHP: 1 man dead, another man injured after Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was killed in a Brevard County crash Saturday and a passenger was also injured, Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened in the area of Pine Street and Coconut Avenue. A car driving on Pine Street was approaching a curve when it ran...
WESH
FHP: Woman dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday night on State Road 429. According to FHP, the crash happened on the southbound lanes of SR-429 near Seidel Road around 11 p.m. Friday when a 2009 Nissan Altima, disabled in the outside lane from a prior crash, was rear-ended by a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer that failed to stop or move around the disabled car.
WESH
Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
leesburg-news.com
Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash
The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Shooting investigation leads to man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they found a man in front of an office on West Arlington Street. According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call. Once officers arrived, they saw the man lying on the ground. Orlando Fire Department assisted at...
WESH
FHP: Driver dies after Orange County crash
OCOEE, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in an Ocoee crash Friday. A car was southbound on County Road 561 when it traveled into a northbound lane and hit a car head-on. The driver of the southbound...
WESH
Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
WESH
Woman injured in Orange County shooting, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a shooting. The shooting occurred on Mercy Drive in Orlando on Friday. According to Orlando police, a woman suffered injuries from a gunshot wound. She is expected to recover. Police said no suspects have been identified yet.
WESH
Volusia County drug activity investigation leads to 12 arrests
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation into drug activity in Volusia County led to the arrests of 12 people Friday. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said starting in August, complaints came in about drug activity in the area of Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach. Several overdoses, one of...
WESH
Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting, killing Orange County mother buying food
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in the case of a young mother shot and killed last week. Nekaybaw Collier, 27, was found shot in a car on North Powers Drive on Thursday night. "We just couldn't understand anything you know....
WESH
Bail denied for Cocoa police officer accused of firing shots after domestic incident
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Cocoa police officer arrested in December after anhours-long standoff with police was denied bail Thursday. On Dec. 27, Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies were called after a woman contacted the sheriff’s office advising the Patrick Michael Kelly had threatened her with a firearm and was experiencing an "emotional crisis."
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
