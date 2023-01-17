Read full article on original website
We're halfway through climatological winter. How has it gone so far?
Mid-January marks the halfway point of climatological winter. Some are wondering “what winter?” while others need a much-deserved break. Many have had a lack of snow, but two huge lake-effect snowstorms put Western New York at double their average. A cold snap in December plunged much of the...
Kentucky Marine veteran crochets as a means to balance his mental health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is using a unique approach to manage his mental health. The Louisville veteran picked up yarn when he served as a Marine. Now he makes crochet dolls. “Right now, I’m making one of my very own patterns. It’s Eye-van, the one-eyed monster,” said...
Kentucky holds first ever all-girls welding competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s the first competition of its kind in Kentucky as Jefferson County Public Schools hosts an all-girls welding showdown. A future in welding is a bright one for Brianna Knochelman. The Grant County High School sophomore is three years into learning the trade and the spark has only grown.
VP Harris touts investments in 'cleaner,' 'cheaper' energy in Arizona
Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Tonopah, Arizona on Thursday for a groundbreaking event at the Ten West Link transmission line, a project that aims to increase energy accessibility and reliability through California and Arizona. Harris was joined by a slew of administration and local officials for the ceremony, including...
Marijuana farmer frustrated after NY retail licenses halted by injunction
MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. — There is frustration among those who have applied for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in New York after an injunction put those licenses on hold. In November, the federal district court for the Northern District of New York issued a preliminary injunction amid a lawsuit by...
$20M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in the Bronx
A Mega Millions jackpot ticket for Tuesday’s drawing worth $20 million was sold in the Bronx, the New York State Gaming Commission said Wednesday. The winner, who has yet to be identified, bought the ticket at 170th Street Grocery, at 160 E. 170th St. in Mount Eden, the commission said in a press release.
Why there's a wait list for your e-book at the library
CLEVELAND — Prince Harry’s new book "Spare" has been a literary hit. It's so popular that it has been hard to buy or even find at your local library. There is even a hold on electronic book versions, which raises the question of how libraries gain licensing to e-books.
