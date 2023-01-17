Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Apartment complex with 224 units planned for Baton Rouge Health District
Hammond-based Stoa Group is planning a 224-unit apartment complex on Picardy Avenue east of Mancuso Lane. The high-density multifamily development would have four buildings, including a clubhouse, maintenance building and amenity areas, according to Planning Commission documents. Commission staff members say the project would be consistent with anticipated future land...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Local experts applaud new development rules aimed to reduce flood risk
Local experts say the development regulations passed by the Metro Council on Wednesday evening are a step in the right direction to help prevent future flooding in Baton Rouge. The ordinance, passed unanimously, introduces community defined special flood hazard areas, defined by the city-parish’s Stormwater Master Plan from 2018. While...
Baton Rouge Business Report
CPRA unveils coastal master plan with $25B in restoration projects
Officials with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority are forging ahead with a new coastal master plan for 2023, and are now moving into a public comment phase through March. CPRA officials discussed progress with the plan Wednesday during a meeting before the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board...
wbrz.com
Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive
I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
Baton Rouge Business Report
EBR sees 26% more businesses form in December from a year ago
More new businesses formed in East Baton Rouge Parish during this past December than in December 2021. But total new businesses in the parish for 2022 lagged the previous year’s total, according to the latest numbers released by the city-parish.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Local mortgage lenders cutting staffs amid borrowing slowdown
Mortgage lenders nationwide have been laying people off in recent months, and the Capital Region has not been spared. Fewer home sales and less demand for refinancing—both driven in large part by significantly higher interest rates—have spurred the cutbacks. Baton Rouge-based GMFS Mortgage hired more than 100 additional...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Long-awaited Baton Rouge ExxonMobil plastics plant expansion goes online
State and city-parish officials and ExxonMobil leadership are set to celebrate the startup of the company’s long-awaited polypropylene growth project at its north Baton Rouge plant on Thursday. The expansion, which broke ground in 2019, expanded ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge polypropylene production capacity by 450,000 metric tons per year. The...
wbrz.com
Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAC: Capital Region ranks 13th nationally for economic diversity
The Capital Region’s economy is the 13th-most diversified among 384 metro areas nationwide, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Adam Knapp, BRAC’s president and CEO, brought up that statistic today during his presentation to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, saying he wanted to “flip the script” regarding negative views of the region.
Baton Rouge Business Report
One year after launch, BRAC’s online job board continues to evolve
BR Works, the online job portal launched by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, has garnered 81,500 page views and 13,900 users since it went live one year ago, BRAC announced this morning. Maggi Spurlock, BRAC’s director of talent development, says in a prepared statement that the chamber is looking for...
Baton Rouge Business Report
City-parish saw 3% year-over-year rise in sales and use tax collections in October
The city-parish received $20.66 million from its 2% sales and use tax collections during October, a 2.98% increase over the $20.06 million gathered during October 2021, according to the latest numbers from the East Baton Rouge Finance Department. Rising prices due to October’s 7.7% inflation rate contributed to the uptick...
Baton Rouge Business Report
OLOL takeover of LSU Student Health Center pushed back
It will take a month longer than planned for the new operator of LSU’s student clinic to take over its services. A campus spokesperson attributes the delay to a final approval needed from the LSU Board of Supervisors. Cody Worsham with LSU confirmed Wednesday that Our Lady of the...
brproud.com
One dead after late night shooting in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies in Ascension Parish say an 18-year-old is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night. A call came in around 10:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Railroad Ave. Deputies arrived at a home at this location and found that Kenneth Hathorn had been shot while inside a vehicle.
theadvocate.com
Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say
A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU researcher designing high-tech hats to track temperatures of infants
An LSU researcher is exploring ways to use “smart clothing” to track temperatures of newborns, combining thermal science, textiles research and entrepreneurship. Sibei Xia, an assistant professor in LSU’s department of textiles, apparel design and merchandising, is developing body-tracking wearable technology, or smart clothes, using a yarn that changes color based on body temperature.
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
wbrz.com
Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
New Iberia man killed in crash on South Lewis Street
A New Iberia man is dead following a crash on South Lewis Street, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
