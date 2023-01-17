ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Apartment complex with 224 units planned for Baton Rouge Health District

Hammond-based Stoa Group is planning a 224-unit apartment complex on Picardy Avenue east of Mancuso Lane. The high-density multifamily development would have four buildings, including a clubhouse, maintenance building and amenity areas, according to Planning Commission documents. Commission staff members say the project would be consistent with anticipated future land...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Local experts applaud new development rules aimed to reduce flood risk

Local experts say the development regulations passed by the Metro Council on Wednesday evening are a step in the right direction to help prevent future flooding in Baton Rouge. The ordinance, passed unanimously, introduces community defined special flood hazard areas, defined by the city-parish’s Stormwater Master Plan from 2018. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

CPRA unveils coastal master plan with $25B in restoration projects

Officials with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority are forging ahead with a new coastal master plan for 2023, and are now moving into a public comment phase through March. CPRA officials discussed progress with the plan Wednesday during a meeting before the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive

I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Local mortgage lenders cutting staffs amid borrowing slowdown

Mortgage lenders nationwide have been laying people off in recent months, and the Capital Region has not been spared. Fewer home sales and less demand for refinancing—both driven in large part by significantly higher interest rates—have spurred the cutbacks. Baton Rouge-based GMFS Mortgage hired more than 100 additional...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Long-awaited Baton Rouge ExxonMobil plastics plant expansion goes online

State and city-parish officials and ExxonMobil leadership are set to celebrate the startup of the company’s long-awaited polypropylene growth project at its north Baton Rouge plant on Thursday. The expansion, which broke ground in 2019, expanded ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge polypropylene production capacity by 450,000 metric tons per year. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

BRAC: Capital Region ranks 13th nationally for economic diversity

The Capital Region’s economy is the 13th-most diversified among 384 metro areas nationwide, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Adam Knapp, BRAC’s president and CEO, brought up that statistic today during his presentation to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, saying he wanted to “flip the script” regarding negative views of the region.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

One year after launch, BRAC’s online job board continues to evolve

BR Works, the online job portal launched by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, has garnered 81,500 page views and 13,900 users since it went live one year ago, BRAC announced this morning. Maggi Spurlock, BRAC’s director of talent development, says in a prepared statement that the chamber is looking for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

OLOL takeover of LSU Student Health Center pushed back

It will take a month longer than planned for the new operator of LSU’s student clinic to take over its services. A campus spokesperson attributes the delay to a final approval needed from the LSU Board of Supervisors. Cody Worsham with LSU confirmed Wednesday that Our Lady of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One dead after late night shooting in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies in Ascension Parish say an 18-year-old is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night. A call came in around 10:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Railroad Ave. Deputies arrived at a home at this location and found that Kenneth Hathorn had been shot while inside a vehicle.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say

A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

LSU researcher designing high-tech hats to track temperatures of infants

An LSU researcher is exploring ways to use “smart clothing” to track temperatures of newborns, combining thermal science, textiles research and entrepreneurship. Sibei Xia, an assistant professor in LSU’s department of textiles, apparel design and merchandising, is developing body-tracking wearable technology, or smart clothes, using a yarn that changes color based on body temperature.
wbrz.com

Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
