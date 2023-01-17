Shooting suspect held on $1 million cash bond

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on Saturday will be held in jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Joshua D. Moggo, 31, 928 First Ave., appeared in Chippewa County Court on Tuesday on possible charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, violating a domestic abuse restraining order, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety-reckless use of a firearm, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor-level bail jumping, and domestic abuse, with an enhancer in the presence of a child. Moggo appeared in court via video from the jail.

Judge Steve Gibbs set the $1 million cash bond, with conditions that he cannot contact the victim, the children, or her residence. Gibbs set a return court date for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 24.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm held a press conference prior to the court hearing, saying that Moggo entered the victim's home without permission, and he displayed a pistol. Moggo shot the victim once in the abdomen and left the home. Officers located the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting, and he said there is no further danger to the public.

"It was a gunshot wound, so it was a life-threatening injury," Kelm said.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested the $1 million cash bond, while defense attorney Kirby Harless asked for a smaller cash bond, but didn't state an amount. Gibbs then agreed with Newell's assessment and ordered the $1 million cash bond.

"The defendant has a history leading up to today," Newell told Gibbs, noting a 2015 case where Moggo was convicted of kidnapping his son. Moggo also had other recently domestic incidents with the victim.

Newell said the victim, an adult roommate, and three children were in the residence at the time of the shooting at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, in a home at Bay and Birch streets. The roommate was able to get the children out of the room prior to the shooting, Newell said.

"He was laughing when he said he was going to shoot her in the heart," Newell said. "He has no regard for the victim in this matter. The fact he would bring a firearm to the residence, which he's not supposed to have because he's a felon, shows his extreme dangerousness."

The victim had injuries to her bowels, stomach and liver, and has undergone multiple surgeries, Newell said.

About 16 officers, including K-9 units from multiple surrounding agencies, began searching for Moggo. However, Moggo called from the Pizza Hut restaurant on the south side of the city and turned himself in. He was arrested without further incident.

Kelm said he does not know how Moggo, who is a felon because of the 2015 kidnapping case, got a gun. That remains under investigation.

More recently on Jan. 6, Moggo was charged in Chippewa County Court with criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping. He also was charged in November with disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer, stemming from an incident Oct. 29.

A petitioner also got a temporary restraining order against Moggo on Jan. 4, court records show. Gibbs said all those cases will move together with the attempted homicide matter.