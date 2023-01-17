ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement

Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death

JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Nick Sirianni calls out Philadelphia radio host after playoff win

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had a message for some detractors after Saturday’s convincing playoff win over the New York Giants. Sirianni had a message for critics of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, specifically calling out Angelo Cataldi, the morning show host on 94.1 WIP and frequent Gannon critic. “Sometimes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Makes Guarantee For AFC Championship Game

Patrick Mahomes talks about playing in AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes did it again. The MVP quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs found a way to amaze NFL fans and media members against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. Mahomes was injured in the first half but fought through a high ankle sprain to get the Chiefs into the AFC Championship game. Mahomes made a guarantee for next Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Calls Victor Wembanyama ‘Best Player In The World’

When Magic Johnson joined the NBA after being the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979, he immediately became one of the league’s top players and biggest stars. In 2023, another player is expected to do the same when he becomes the first overall pick in this year’s draft, and that man is Victor Wembanyama.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Panthers' head-coaching search under scrutiny by NFL

Per Jones, the wife of Panthers owner David Tepper, Nicole Tepper, failed to complete the NFL's mandatory inclusive hiring training, and a league executive reminded the team of that rule on Wednesday. So far, the Panthers have interviewed five coaching candidates, including Frank Reich, Jim Caldwell, Ejiro Evero, Shane Steichen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Referee Shawn Hochuli goes viral for hot mic during Chiefs-Jaguars game

Crew chief Shawn Hochuli had just about enough of the crowd during Saturday’s game in Kansas City. Hochuli was working the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars divisional playoff game and had a hilarious moment before announcing a roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter. The veteran ref stepped up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Tauchman Signs Deal With Cubs

Mike Tauchman has signed a Minor League deal with the Chicago Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training, according to multiple reports. The 32-year-old outfielder has spent time with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Last year, Tauchman hit .289 with 12 home runs, 37...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves pitcher has new 'Major League'-inspired jersey number

Spencer Strider worships at the altar of Jobu like a proper man of culture. Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed this weekend that the Atlanta Braves pitcher Strider, who wore No. 65 over his first two MLB seasons, now has a new jersey number, No. 99. Toscano also revealed the inspiration behind the new number — Strider’s favorite movie is “Major League,” and he is a big fan of the character Rick Vaughn (who wears 99).
ATLANTA, GA

