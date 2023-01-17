Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
Watch: 49ers involved in pregame confrontation with Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
Ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round playoff between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, the two sides were involved in a little brouhaha. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, members of the 49ers were reportedly unhappy with the Cowboys and kicker Brett Maher for warming up on San Francisco's side of the field.
James Bradberry reflects on his interception vs. his former team
“It was a really good feeling. Probably say Top 5 moment of my career right now,” he said after the game. “I’ve been studying film and saw a play I recognized, I knew it was a quick in so I just jumped the route.”
Eli Manning Reacts to Viral ‘Double Bird’ Billboard in Philadelphia
The Eagles outdid themselves with this clever shot.
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni calls out Philadelphia radio host after playoff win
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had a message for some detractors after Saturday’s convincing playoff win over the New York Giants. Sirianni had a message for critics of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, specifically calling out Angelo Cataldi, the morning show host on 94.1 WIP and frequent Gannon critic. “Sometimes...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes Makes Guarantee For AFC Championship Game
Patrick Mahomes talks about playing in AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes did it again. The MVP quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs found a way to amaze NFL fans and media members against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. Mahomes was injured in the first half but fought through a high ankle sprain to get the Chiefs into the AFC Championship game. Mahomes made a guarantee for next Sunday.
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Calls Victor Wembanyama ‘Best Player In The World’
When Magic Johnson joined the NBA after being the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979, he immediately became one of the league’s top players and biggest stars. In 2023, another player is expected to do the same when he becomes the first overall pick in this year’s draft, and that man is Victor Wembanyama.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Noticed Kenny Pickett’s Detailed Commitment To Watching Film So He Did Something Out Of The Ordinary
Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kenny Pickett, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss how he felt his rookie season went. Pickett, or “Mr. Yinzer,” as McAfee called him, had a rocky start to the season. He bounced back after the bye and helped the team finish above .500 for the 18th season.
Yardbarker
Off The Ray-Dar: Farewell And Adieu To These Raiders In-House Free Agents
Decisions, decisions. There’s going to be a lot on Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler’s and head coach Josh McDaniels’ plate this offseason. First on the “to-do” list for Ziegler and McDaniels. The first task is to do a review and breakdown of the...
Panthers' head-coaching search under scrutiny by NFL
Per Jones, the wife of Panthers owner David Tepper, Nicole Tepper, failed to complete the NFL's mandatory inclusive hiring training, and a league executive reminded the team of that rule on Wednesday. So far, the Panthers have interviewed five coaching candidates, including Frank Reich, Jim Caldwell, Ejiro Evero, Shane Steichen...
BREAKING: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Injured vs. Jags, Sent to Locker Room as Bills, Bengals Watch
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took an awkward hit to his lower body in the first quarter of Saturday's AFC Divisional clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars and went to the locker room after temporarily remaining in the game. Mahomes has officially been labeled as questionable to ...
Yardbarker
Referee Shawn Hochuli goes viral for hot mic during Chiefs-Jaguars game
Crew chief Shawn Hochuli had just about enough of the crowd during Saturday’s game in Kansas City. Hochuli was working the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars divisional playoff game and had a hilarious moment before announcing a roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter. The veteran ref stepped up...
Eagles' Darius Slay reveals the moment he knew QB Jalen Hurts was 'The Guy'
Ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the New York Giants, Philadephia Eagles All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay published a post on The Players Tribune . Slay touched on several topics, including the moment he knew quarterback Jalen Hurts was "The Guy." Slay described how Hurts led the Eagles to a fourth-quarter...
Yardbarker
Tauchman Signs Deal With Cubs
Mike Tauchman has signed a Minor League deal with the Chicago Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training, according to multiple reports. The 32-year-old outfielder has spent time with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Last year, Tauchman hit .289 with 12 home runs, 37...
Yardbarker
Braves pitcher has new 'Major League'-inspired jersey number
Spencer Strider worships at the altar of Jobu like a proper man of culture. Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed this weekend that the Atlanta Braves pitcher Strider, who wore No. 65 over his first two MLB seasons, now has a new jersey number, No. 99. Toscano also revealed the inspiration behind the new number — Strider’s favorite movie is “Major League,” and he is a big fan of the character Rick Vaughn (who wears 99).
Comments / 0