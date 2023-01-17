Read full article on original website
North Texas Universities Ban TikTok Use On Campus Networks
On Dec. 7, 2022, Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on government-issued devices alleging digital security concerns. Since Abbott’s announcement, there’s been a streak of agencies following suit with the new policy. The following week on Dec. 12, Collin County Commissioners decided that the app would be banned on all county networks and devices, and on Dec. 28 the House of Representatives did the same.
New Bill Would Ban Book Vendors From Selling Obscene Materials To Texas Schools
Collin County Representative Matt Shaheen announced on Jan.19 that he filed House Bill 1404 that will ban book vendors from selling to Texas schools if they sell obscene materials to schools in the Lone Star State. “There is a growing attack on children and I am committed to holding book...
Average Texas Smoker Spends $2.6 Million In Their Lifetime
A new study has pinpointed the various lifetime and yearly costs that are associated with smoking in Texas. The study from financial website WalletHub — who conducted the research in an effort to encourage people in the U.S. to quit smoking — says that the total cost of smoking over a lifetime for the average Texan was an astronomical $2,642,461, which was the 22nd highest average in the U.S.
$188 Billion In Revenue Recorded For Texas
Texas lawmakers will have a record-setting $188.2 billion in revenue available for general-purpose spending during the upcoming budget, an increase of 26 percent from the previous year. “The revenue increases that we’ve seen have been, in many ways, unprecedented, and we cannot reasonably expect a repeat,” said Texas comptroller Glenn...
Texas Continues To Attract New Residents
Texas, in particular Richardson, continues to be a migration hotspot, according to a recent report from U-Haul. “The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the southwest continuing to see solid growth,” stated John Taylor, president of U-Haul International in a press release on Jan. 3.
Indian Americans Are Finding Success In North Texas
North Texas is a hotspot for those looking to find a new place to live and as time goes on, the area becomes more diverse. Indian Americans especially have found success in the DFW area. Indian Americans are making a large impact on the area and are beginning to step...
$1 Billion For Universities In Exchange For Freezing Tuition Fees
Since December 2022, when the news of the record-breaking $27 billion (now sitting at 33 billion) state surplus broke, statesmen and stateswomen from all the political spectrum shared their thoughts on how to alleviate the state from the extra money. From funding public education to investing in road and highway...
Texas School Districts Receive $7M In Grant Funding
More than $7 million in grant funding is being directed to 14 local school districts and colleges to support training programs for high-demand occupations. “Texas continues to cultivate a highly skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a press release.
Texas’ Top New Years Resolution: Find A New Job
It’s that time of year when we set new goals for ourselves. But many of our goals aren’t as original as we may think. The most popular New Year’s resolution among Texans is to find a new job. A study by Zippia used Google Trends to find...
New Increase In COVID Cases In North Texas
According to the most recent CDC data, a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 is responsible for 41% of cases in the country as we experience a spike in COVID-19 cases following the holiday season. Data from the Texas Department of Health Services show that North Texas has over 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time since February 2022.
Collin County Bans TikTok On Government Devices
At a Collin County Commissioners meeting on Dec 12, 2022, it was decided that the TikTok app would be banned on all county networks and county devices. According to WFAA, the move to ban the app comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas state agencies to ban TikTok on government-issued devices. The governor cited the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to U.S. information and infrastructure during the ban.
New Bill Could Prevent Schools From Banning Guns On Campus
School safety is a concern for staff, students and parents. After the Uvalde tragedy last year, school districts across Texas made efforts to ensure a safe return to school. On Jan. 5, a new bill was filed in Austin regarding the carrying of concealed handguns on school campuses. Senate Bill...
Population Of Texas Reaches Record-High 30 Million People
For the first time in the U.S. state’s history, the population of Texas has surpassed 30 million people. According to news publication CultureMap Fort Worth, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates reports that there was a total of 30,029,572 people residing in Texas as of July of this year.
Three New Texas Laws Just Went Into Effect
Texas welcomed the new year with a handful of new laws that took effect on Jan. 1, including a revision of the property taxes collection process, an expansion of the judicial branch and an amendment to pollution standards. District 67 Representative and Plano native Jeff Leach authored House Bill 3774,...
Three Texas Food Banks Make Forbes’ Top 100 Charities List
Three Texas food banks have made the list of Forbes’ top 100 charities in the United States. The North Texas Food Bank in Plano ranked at No. 87, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in Texas came in at No. 73 and the San Antonio Food Bank ranked at No. 93.
Texas Liquor Stores To Close For 61 Continous Hours For New Year’s Day
For Texans, Dry January is starting earlier this year. Just like for Christmas, liquor stores will be closed for 61 hours straight from New Year’s Eve to January 2, in observance of the state’s blue law backed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Store owners and employees say this is a welcomed break from all the hard work leading to the holidays.
