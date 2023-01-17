ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

On-field NFL camera catches what Tom Brady really said to Dak Prescott after Bucs vs Cowboys

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTgjA_0kHWXM9v00

TOM Brady had nothing but praise for Dak Prescott after the Dallas Cowboys advanced to the NFL Divisional round.

The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, was unable to inspire Tampa Bay to victory as they went down 31-14 at Raymond James Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9iBW_0kHWXM9v00
Tom Brady suffered his first-ever career loss against the Cowboys Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHeY3_0kHWXM9v00
Dak Prescott found tight end Dalton Schultz twice in the endzone Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtIxc_0kHWXM9v00
The Dallas QB added a scampering TD in the 31-14 win Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Brady was very much second-best on the night as Prescott brought his A-game to the postseason.

The Cowboys' play-caller has struggled with ball security this season, throwing a career-high 15 picks.

But he was near-perfect on Monday, throwing for 305 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

NFL GOAT Brady had to play catchup throughout the contest and attempted an incredible 66 passes on the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQ4Bd_0kHWXM9v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpHdb_0kHWXM9v00

However, it wasn't to be for the 23-year veteran, who is yet to inform fans whether he will return for another season in 2023.

Following the bruising encounter, the pair embraced in the middle of the field.

And cameras picked up the short exchange between the two men.

As they hugged, Brady said: "Good job, man.

"You played awesome. Keep it up."

Fans were quick to comment on the heartwarming message from Brady, who had never tasted defeat against the Cowboys in seven meetings.

One wrote: "The GOAT is classy!"

Another added: "Love you Tom!"

A third said: "Yep, that's my quarterback."

Brady has yet to confirm if he will continue playing and is set to his free agency in the off-season.

Reports suggest that three teams are eyeing up a move for the veteran, who will be 46 by the time the 2023 season begins.

Following the game, Brady remained coy about his future.

He said: "I’m gonna go home and get a good night’s sleep as soon as I can tonight.

"There’s been a lot of focus on this game. Just one day at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fH9U0_0kHWXM9v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2y31_0kHWXM9v00

"I love this organization. It's a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me.

"Just very grateful for the respect and I hope I gave it back to you guys."

