Chittenango, NY

Chittenango girls, boys volleyball sweeps past foes

By Phil Blackwell
 3 days ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK – It remains quite a difficult task for anyone to get within range of either of Chittenango High School’s volleyball teams.

Already 6-0 going into last week’s action, the girls Bears made it seven in a row against Pulaski, wasting little time in a 25-8, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of the Blue Devils.

With her 10 assists and seven digs, Anna Spencer fed it to a front line where Rachel Gilbert, with seven kills, set the paced, adding five digs.

Stephanie Huckabee had six kills, Alex Sylstra got five kills and Julia Spencer and Tayor Streiff had four kills apiece. Also strong on defense, Huckbaee had eight digs, just ahead of Streiff (six digs) and Cara Kielbasa, who managed six digs to go with her four aces.

A night later, Chittenango did the same to Weedsport, the 25-11, 25-9, 25-15 sweep of the Warriors featuring five assists from Sylstra and four assists apiece from Anna Spencer and Sydney Martin. Gilbert had four kills and 10 digs as Streiff matched Spencer’s six digs.

Then, in a Thursday-night rematch with Pulaski, the Bears won the first two sets 25-8 and the third 25-18 for another sweep, with Sylstra earning seven aces and Huckabee five aces to go with 14 digs and five kills. Julia Spencer also had five kills and Anna Spencer six assists to go with six digs.

Chittenango’s boys volleyball team had its third match of the season last Wednesday against Westmoreland – and its third consecutive sweep.

The Bears’ 25-12, 25-11, 25-16 win over the Bulldogs included four aces from Rodger Mulholland to go with four kills and four digs.

Quinn O’Brien and Micah Granata each had three kills, while Cole Thomas produced 18 assists and Lawson Pagorek finished with 10 digs.

It figured to get tougher a night later, at Oneida, and the sets did take a bit longer, but again the Bears put together a sweep, handling the Indians 25-20, 25-21, 25-19.

With more of a presence at the net, Chittenango had Landon Parks get 11 kills, plus four aces and two blocks, helped by Micah Alpuerto’s nine kills and nine digs. Thomas dished out 26 assists as Trevor Cole amassed seven kills and 13 digs, Pagorek earning 16 digs. Mulholland had four kills and seven digs.

Eagle Newspapers

