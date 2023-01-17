Read full article on original website
CISA Updates Best Practices for Mapping to MITRE ATT&CK
CISA updated Best Practices for MITRE ATT&CK® Mapping. The MITRE ATT&CK® framework is a lens through which network defenders can analyze adversary behavior and, as CISA Executive Assistant Director Eric Goldstein noted in his June 2021 blog post on the framework, it directly supports “robust, contextual bi-directional sharing of information to help strengthen the security of our systems, networks, and data.” CISA highly encourages the cybersecurity community to use the framework because it provides a common language for threat actor analysis.
GAO: HHS Could Improve Oversight of Research Involving Enhanced Potential Pandemic Pathogens
To better understand what causes a pandemic, pathogens may be altered during research in ways that affect how they spread and cause disease. However, these alterations could make them more transmissible or more deadly and lead to a pandemic. Department of Health and Human Services policy calls for additional reviews...
Profiles in Excellence: Sean Haglund, Assistant Director, Office of Bombing Prevention, CISA
Sean Haglund led the Office for Bombing Prevention (OBP), part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), through a tumultuous year to overcome major infrastructure security challenges. In 2022, OBP Associate Director Haglund spearheaded the office’s efforts to implement the National Policy for Countering Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), the policy that guides our nation to secure the U.S., its allies, partners and interests against IEDs. His leadership has helped the U.S. better prevent, protect against, respond to, and mitigate the use of explosives against critical infrastructure, the private sector, and federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial entities.
NSA Publishes Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Security Guidance
The National Security Agency (NSA) published guidance today to help Department of Defense (DoD) and other system administrators identify and mitigate security issues associated with a transition to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). “IPv6 Security Guidance” highlights how several security issues can surface in networks that are new to IPv6,...
CBP Issues Update on Enterprise Small Business and Enterprise Business Management and Support Services Requirements
The Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is providing interested vendors the following information regarding the Enterprise Small Business (ESB) and Enterprise Business Management and Support Services (EBMSS) requirements. The ESB procurement is being competed among qualified small businesses in the General Services Administration (GSA) E-Buy...
CBP Beagle Brigade Alert Leads to Prohibited Plants in Passenger Baggage
It may be more of a vest than a cape on their backs, but the great Gatsby proves once again that U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Beagle Brigade are superheroes. While conducting roving inspections, CBP agriculture detector dog Gatsby alerted to the baggage of a family of three that arrived on a flight to Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport from Iceland on January 7. CBP agriculture specialists inspected the baggage and discovered a total of 21 prohibited propagative plants and bags of bulbs in the family’s baggage. The family declared possessing only tulip bulbs.
Biden Approves Increase in Disaster Assistance for California
FEMA announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to California by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for emergency work undertaken as a result of severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, beginning on Dec. 27, 2022 and continuing. Under the...
$2.5 Billion Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine Includes Hundreds of Armored Vehicles, Air Defense Support
The Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization, which is valued at up to $2.5 billion, is the Biden Administration’s thirtieth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It contains hundreds of armored vehicles, critical support for Ukraine’s air defense, and other important capabilities including:
ICE Releases RFI on Pharmacy Technology Needs
The pharmacy and medical administrative record requirements for the ICE Health Service Corps (IHSC) electronic medical records database are addressed by the following applications: sMARt an electronic Medication Administration Record (eMAR): tracks the administration of medication within ICE detention facilities and the Correctional Institution Pharmacy System (CIPS) is an application used to manage the inventory and dispensing of medication within detention facilities.
Welcome Corps Launched for Private Sponsorship of Refugees
The Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services, is pleased to announce the creation of the Welcome Corps, a new private sponsorship program that empowers everyday Americans to play a leading role in welcoming refugees arriving through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) and supporting their resettlement and integration as they build new lives in the United States. Over the past year, the American people have extended an extraordinarily welcoming hand to our Afghan allies, Ukrainians displaced by war, and Venezuelans and others fleeing violence and oppression. The Welcome Corps will build on Americans’ generosity of spirit by creating a durable program for Americans in communities across the country to privately sponsor refugees from around the world. The Welcome Corps is the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades.
CBP Reminds Travelers What Not To Bring Into the U.S.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding the traveling public to be mindful that certain agricultural items such as raw eggs and poultry from Mexico are prohibited from entry into the United States, and failure to declare these items may result in monetary penalties. “There has been a large increase...
Arrest and Criminal Charges Announced Against British and Russian Businessmen for Facilitating Sanctions Evasion of Russian Oligarch’s $90 Million Yacht
Two businessmen, Vladislav Osipov, 51, a Russian national, and Richard Masters, 52, a United Kingdom national, are charged in separate indictments unsealed today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, with facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to the ownership and operation of the Motor Yacht (M/Y) Tango (International Maritime Organization number 1010703), a $90 million, 255-foot luxury yacht owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. The defendants are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit offenses against the United States, violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), and money laundering. The United States requested that the Kingdom of Spain provisionally arrest Masters for purposes of extradition. The arrest was executed by the Spanish Guardia Civil today. An arrest warrant against Osipov is outstanding.
Coast Guard Releases RFI on Unmanned Aircraft Systems
The USCG is conducting additional market research on Group II and Group III Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) capabilities, sensors, and payloads. The goal of this market research (RFI 2) is to provide vendors an opportunity to respond to the August 2022 RFI (RFI 1) and to provide amplifying information on sensor technology, payload capabilities, and system performance characteristics.
Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast Surges to Enhance Migration Enforcement
This week, the Coast Guard deployed additional cutters, boats and aircraft, including one of its newest and most capable ships, USCGC James (WMSL 754) with an embarked Commander Task Unit, in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry. Coast Guard Cutter James is a...
