Read full article on original website
Related
Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?
One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
Man Asked To Leave Mall Of America Because Of His T-Shirt
A man wearing a T-Shirt that said "Jesus Saves" was initially asked by security to change his shirt or he would have to leave the Mall Of America. Apparently, security had been called with some customers claiming his shirt was offensive. After being confronted by security and having a back-and-forth conversation between them he WAS eventually allowed to stay at the mall and did not have to remove his shirt.
Does Your ‘Minnesota Nice’ Extend To Uncleared Driveways?
My son splits his time between preschool and grandma's house when mom and dad are at work. Yesterday was a grandma's day, so I went to pick him up in the middle of the snowfall during the afternoon. When I arrived I noticed that the driveway hadn't been cleared yet,...
Come Out And Play? Watch Hilarious Video Of Deer Walking Onto Duluth Porch
Now that hunting season is over, deer are finding their way to all kinds of places across the region. Earlier this month, a female deer decided to wander into a Minnesota butcher shop. I can only imagine the shock and terror that the poor deer experienced as she walked into what would be a horror movie to her!
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0