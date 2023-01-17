Get ready, die-hard Taylor Swift fans! Just in time for Valentine's Day, Bad Blood: a Taylor themed Break-Up Bar is preparing to open in Chicago!. Bad Blood: a Taylor themed Break-Up Bar is a pop-up bar at 324 S Racine Ave that will be open from January 27th to February 26th. The temporary business is courtesy of the company Bucket Listers, who want to give Swifties a way to celebrate "(Anti) Valentine's Day" this year! The bar will feature on-site tarot card readers, the Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails, photo ops, and LOTS of singing! The website reads:

