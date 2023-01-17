Read full article on original website
Iowa Corn and Soybean Production Down in 2022
2022 was a hard year for farmers. Between high input prices, transportation uncertainties, and drought, many were worried about what harvest may bring. According to the 2022 Crop Production Annual Summary, corn production across the United States was down nine percent from 2021. Nationally, corn growers produced 13.73 billion bushels in 2022 whereas corn production in 2021 was 15.1 billion bushels.
Spring In Iowa Is Going To Be Cold And Wet
We are just two months away from the 2023 spring equinox but who's counting?. On Tuesday, as we were watching predictions come out about this week’s storm, I tried to look ahead to see what the spring and summer had in store. While at the time, the Farmers Almanac only had January and February predictions, there was a small sneak peek into what the summer might bring.
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
When Is A Vehicle Only Required To Have One License Plate In Iowa?
When you visit a state like Florida, you might notice something different when you're riding or driving down the road. Cars in Florida are only required to have 1 license plate. There are actually 19 states that only require cars to have 1 plate. Iowa is not one of them. Iowa as well as 30 other states require 2 license plates on vehicles. Did you know there is a condition in which someone in Iowa would only be required to have 1 plate on their car?
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show
Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
Why Are There Rectangles On Iowa Highways?
No matter where you are in the country, signage is pretty universal. The octagon is reserved for stop signs, rectangles are for regulatory or warning signs, and a pentagon marks off a school crossing zone. Even “signs” painted on the roads are pretty universal. On highways, they can help guide...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Did Carly Pearce Just Admit to Bribing a Cop?
Carly Pearce would never get in trouble with the law, especially in her beloved home state of Kentucky -- right? Well...not so fast. The singer shared the whole wild story on Twitter, in a video post that also showed the singer doing her makeup. "I'm doing my makeup, and I'm gonna tell you about the time that I had a warrant out for my arrest," Pearce says at the beginning of the video.
Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting
Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
