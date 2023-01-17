When you visit a state like Florida, you might notice something different when you're riding or driving down the road. Cars in Florida are only required to have 1 license plate. There are actually 19 states that only require cars to have 1 plate. Iowa is not one of them. Iowa as well as 30 other states require 2 license plates on vehicles. Did you know there is a condition in which someone in Iowa would only be required to have 1 plate on their car?

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO