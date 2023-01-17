ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments

wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Public Library looking for poets to make their mark on the city

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Public Library, along with the city’s public works department, is calling on Appleton residents to submit their poems for their Sidewalk Poetry program. This is the 10th year of the project, but the first one partnered with the library. Community Partnership Supervisor...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pulaski residents fundraise for Bonfire victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Pulaski community leaders organized a fundraiser for those suffering from a recent bonfire incident. The fundraiser included food and auctions that will benefit Pulaski bonfire victims. More than a thousand Pulaski residents gathered to show their support for the victims. Michael Jarosinski is no stranger...
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Copper

Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The American town demolished for developments that never happened

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI) – Allenton, Missouri, used to be a small town near Eureka, Missouri. There was a general store, a post office, and a school there. Families settled in, and houses sprung up. The community was small, but, as is customary in small towns, everyone knew everyone.
EUREKA, MO

