Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
CBS News

Man attacked, robbed while waiting on CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked and robbed while waiting on a CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park overnight. Around 12:35 a.m., police said a 44-year-old man was waiting on the platform for the Harlem stop the O'Hare branch Blue Line, in the 5500 block of North Harlem Avenue, when three men approached and demanded money,
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

2 charged in Bethel Park Burger King burglary

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after police said they broke into the Bethel Park Burger King and stole money from the safe. Police said the burglary happened in November. Officers learned the safe had been accessed and money was stolen. The investigation led police to...
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS News

6-year-old's family breaks silence after shooting of Virginia teacher

The parents of a 6-year-old boy who shot a first grade teacher in Newport News, Virginia earlier this month said in a statement that they don't know how the boy got access to their gun. The parents also stated that their son suffers from an acute disability. The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, was released from the hospital this week and continues to recover.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

