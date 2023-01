Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Blazers at Nuggets (-7.5, -110): Denver's ATS record over its last 11: 8-2-1. Not bad.

2. Blazers at Nuggets (Under 233.5, -110): The Under is 3-1 over Nuggets' last four games.

3. Nets at Spurs (+6.5, -110): Without Kevin Durant, Brooklyn has lost three straight ATS.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 54-40-2)